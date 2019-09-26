Latest Stories

LEGO Star Wars speeder set (The Rise of Skywalker)
Tag: Movies
LEGO reveals new speeders in fresh Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker set
Delorean, Back to the Future
Tag: Movies
Exclusive: Christopher Lloyd to open NostalgiaCon — with help from an army of DeLoreans
Beetlejuice: The Animated Series
Tag: Movies
WATCH: Beetlejuice: The Animated Series: Everything You Didn’t Know
Poe Dameron X-Wing Toy
Tag: Movies
Behold Poe's new X-Wing (and more) before Star Wars' Triple Force Friday

Area 51 - Aliens, Nazi Scientists And Tom Cruise (Discomplicated) | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: Science
Tag: Features

Area 51 Discomplicated: What's really going down at America's favorite secret locale

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Sep 26, 2019

For decades now, Nevada's Area 51 has been one of the most mythologized corners of American lore.

The plot of land, just 83 miles Northwest of Las Vegas, is thought to be the place where the government stores all the UFO and alien memorabilia in its vast collection. A recently planned Area 51 raid and music festival has reignited the question: what's really going on over in that barren spot of Nevada desert? 

More area 51

Mad Max: Fury Road flaming guitar guy
WIRE Buzz: Area 51 festival Alienstock grounded; Gamestop powers down 200 locations
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
The raid on Area 51 actually took place last night, but sadly, no aliens were spotted

In this installment of Discomplicated, we take a look at what we do know about the notoriously secretive space. This includes its history dating back to the dawn of the Cold War, what it was really used for, and even some possible explanations for all those UFO sightings that seem to happen out that way. Declassified documents have shown that Area 51 became a testing ground for all sorts of nuclear weapons, experimental aircraft, and lunar training — thanks in part to the large, dry lake bed that serves as a natural runway. 

Starting back in 1955, wild new prototypes were tested, and the more planes were tested, the more people (including members of the military) would report seeing UFOs. And while they technically may have been UFOs, they weren't from an alien planet. 

In addition, these remote desert facilities have been used to test foreign tech, but as a training ground for astronauts before they'd make the trip to the moon. It turns out, detonating all those nukes ended up creating something of a lunar-like surface. Ironically, all those training regimens have helped fuel, in part, the conspiracy theory that the moon landings were faked. 

That's not the only conspiracy theory Area 51 has been plagued with, either. Rumors of a massive underground infrastructure have ignited all sorts of talk about the Illuminati and other secret societies. 

While no one seems to know the full story of what does go on at Area 51, the facts that are known seem to correlate with a few common-sense explanations. At least, that's what they want you to think. 

Tag: Videos
Tag: Science
Tag: Features
Tag: area 51
Tag: ufos
Tag: Tom Cruise
Tag: Original Video

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: