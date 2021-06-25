Ash Williams blasts back to the disco era in first look at Dynamite's new 'Army of Darkness: 1979'

Pull out your Bee Gees records and bell-bottom jeans for a flashback to the Swingin' Seventies as Dynamite Entertainment resurrects that boomstick brandishing antihero Ash Williams for a devilishly fun comic book miniseries starting in September.

Written by screenwriter and best-selling author Rodney Barnes (Falcon: Take Flight, Star Wars: Lando, Killadelphia) and injected with outrageous artwork by Tom Garcia (Pathfinder, Hellraiser), The Army of Darkness: 1979 #1 debuts this summer — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive first look to share for Deadite acolytes of all ages.

Credit: Dynamite Entertainment

Barnes, with his background as a Hollywood screenwriter and producer who's worked on The Boondocks, My Wife and Kids, Everybody Hates Chris, Marvel's Runaways, and American Gods, has a great fondness for action movies and '70s culture. Here he channels a bit of Walter Hill's cult favorite, The Warriors, to craft his new Ash misadventure in the Big Apple.

It was with great relish that the Eisner Award-nominated creator of Image Comics' Killadelphia embraced the opportunity and challenge to take on Army of Darkness.

"Ash finds himself in New York of the 1970’s — the disco-infused, crime-ridden, escape-from-New York, New York," Barnes tells SYFY WIRE. "Ash is so fun to write because he’s so broad. The conventional boundaries are thrown out of the window and the journey is just about having fun. The whole thing is a groovy, cool, thrill ride!"

Credit: Dynamite Entertainment

Supernatural shenanigans abound in the title's plotline that finds Ashley Joanna Williams catapulted back to late-'70s New York City. In a previous era when the "City That Never Sleeps" was a bit dirtier and far more dangerous, roving street gangs tussle for every block of turf in the South Bronx.

Modeling themselves after ghouls, zombies, and vampires, these mavericks take it to the next level after discovering the dreaded Book of the Dead, the one and only Necronomicon.

Credit: Dynamite Entertainment

Barnes and Garcia are accompanied in this hellacious horror romp by colorist Dinei Ribero and letterer Troy Peteri.

Check out our six-page peek at Dynamite's The Army of Darkness: 1979 #1 (out Sept. 8) in the full gallery below.