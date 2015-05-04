Arnold and Abigail brace for a zombie attack in new clip from Maggie

Henry Hobson's directorial debut, Maggie, opens on Friday, billing itself as a different type of zombie flick, hoping to detach itself from previous shuffling brain-eater outings, but also connect to hungry fans of the horror subgenre. In this indie offering, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a defiant father who delivers home healthcare to his decaying zombie daughter with a grim resolve and a sharp ax during a catastrophic pandemic. The mood and tone we've seen so far has been quiet and somber, and this latest clip shared by Schwarzenegger reveals a stressful forest encounter with a pair of deadheads and captures the tense intimacy in the face of unimaginable terror. Have a look!

Here is an exclusive new clip from my film Maggie, coming Friday! It is a totally different type of zombie film. Enjoy. #MaggieMovie Posted by Arnold Schwarzenegger on Monday, May 4, 2015

Here's Lionsgate's official synopsis:

Fear, panic, and paranoia pit neighbor against neighbor. Families are ripped apart as loved ones are forced into quarantine. Authorities attempt to maintain control over communities teaming with violence. But with droves of new victims each day, it’s a losing battle for those citizens uninfected by the zombie outbreak. In Henry Hobson’s debut feature, Wade (Arnold Schwarzenegger) locates his missing teenage daughter Maggie (Abigail Breslin) at the local hospital and insists on bringing her home to care for Maggie himself. With her “disease” progressing quickly, manifesting in increasingly disturbing ways, Wade shuns the warnings of his wife and friends—risking infection from the overpoweringly ravenous Maggie.

Also starring Joely Richardson, J.D. Evermore, Raeden Greer and Bryce Romero, Maggie invades theaters on May 8, 2015. Are you excited to see Arnold terminate some zombies?



(Via Collider)