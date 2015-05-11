Arnold blasts away in one of five new Terminator: Genisys character posters

Paramount has released some new character posters for Terminator: Genisys, set to open in theaters in just a few weeks.

The five new posters feature Arnold "I’ll be back" Schwarzenegger, Emilia Clarke, Jason Clarke, Byung-hun Lee and Jai Courtney. The posters are cool, if a tad generic, but it’s intriguing to see Jason Clarke being referred to as the T-3000, instead of John Connor (even if that massive plot twist was actually revealed in the second trailer). The movie will also star Courtney B. Vance and J.K. Simmons, but they are not featured in the posters. Neither is Matt Smith, who's been pretty much MIA from every piece of Terminator promo stuff that's been coming out of Paramount.

When John Connor (Jason Clarke), leader of the human resistance, sends Sgt. Kyle Reese (Jai Courtney) back to 1984 to protect Sarah Connor (Emilia Clarke) and safeguard the future, an unexpected turn of events creates a fractured timeline. Now, Sgt. Reese finds himself in a new and unfamiliar version of the past, where he is faced with unlikely allies, including the Guardian (Arnold Schwarzenegger), dangerous new enemies, and an unexpected new mission: To reset the future…

Directed by Alan Taylor, Terminator: Genisys is set to hit theaters on July 1, 2015. Are you ready to reset the future?

