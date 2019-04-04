Latest Stories

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in new Terminator: Dark Fate images

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Apr 4, 2019

He always said he’d be back. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 is returning to the Terminator franchise with director Tim Miller’s upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate, and now fans have a new look at the actor’s grizzled killing machine.

The film — which has its secretive story coming from executive producer James Cameron, Miller, and David Ellison with David S. Goyer writing the script — features Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor, her humanity-saving son John Connor (Jude Collie), and series newcomers Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes, and Diego Boneta all working through the events after Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Oh, and Schwarzenegger is still there somehow, of course.

The sci-fi franchise looks to be going even harder in its female-fronted direction, with plenty of early photos hyping its tough central ladies alongside Hamilton's OG. But now fans have a few more photos to pore over while they wait for the apocalyptic film to arrive.

Check them out:

Terminator: Dark Fate Arnold
Source: Paramount
Terminator: Dark Fate Natalia Reyes
Source: Paramount
Terminator: Dark Fate Gabriel Luna
Source: Paramount
Terminator: Dark Fate Diego Boneta
Source: Paramount
Terminator: Dark Fate Linda Hamilton
Source: Paramount
Mackenzie Davis Terminator: Dark Fate
Source: Paramount
A chain fight, some sort of military jumpsuit, and plenty of vehicular action seems to be on its way for fans — and perhaps some closure for poor T-800. He’s had a rough go of things, after all. Especially when you factor in all those sequels that are (apparently) being ignored this time around (though we'd always be more than happy to see some nods to Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, of course).

Terminator: Dark Fate is heading to theaters on Nov. 15.

