Newly-vaccinated Arnold Schwarzenegger seeks to terminate COVID: ‘Come with me if you want to live’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is taking some time off his time-traveling quest to kill John Connor in order to terminate a much deadlier adversary for our current era: COVID-19.

The 73-year-old actor and former governor of California received his first dose of the vaccine and celebrated the moment on Twitter with a quote from Terminator 2: Judgement Day. "Today was a good day," he wrote. "I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!" In a follow-up tweet, Schwarzenegger revealed that he was checked-in at the vaccination site (located at Dodgers Stadium) by the mayor of Los Angeles himself, Eric Garcetti.

As a cinematic symbol of invulnerable badassery, the iconic Austrian native is the perfect brand ambassador for the COVID vaccine, of which several types exist. If folks see the indestructible T-800 happily getting injected with the mRNA-based concoction, then public trust in this preventative measure against the virus will likely increase. Of course, a person shouldn't really need convincing at this point after everything that's happened since last March. "I would recommend it to anyone and everyone," a masked Schwarzenegger said in a short video that accompanied his first tweet.

This isn't the first time Schwarzenegger has advocated for proper coronavirus conduct. At the very start of the pandemic last year, he urged people to stay at home, stating: "Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together."

While several vaccines are now available from companies like Moderna and Pfizer, national rollout in the U.S. has been rather sluggish and disorganized. Joe Biden is looking to change that with a fresh approach to the execution on his first full day as President of the United States.

"We don't have a second to waste when it comes to getting this virus under control," he tweeted Thursday morning. "That's why today, I'll be signing executive actions to expand testing, administer vaccines, and safely reopen schools and businesses."