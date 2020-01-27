The 9 best Arrow moments of all time

It's been one heck of a run, featuring battles with everything from aliens to alt-universe Nazi doppelgängers, but The CW's Arrow is coming to an end.

In honor of the series' big finale, we've turned our Waverider back over the past eight seasons to remember some of the show's greatest moments. This being Arrow, though, "best" and "greatest" often means "tragic," "sad," and "brutal." Because, you know, it's Arrow. That early Batman Begins-y vibe made things pretty bleak for a few years there, and even when it got brighter, it was still Arrow.

And a preface before we dive in: There are way more huge deaths, fights, battles, and touching moments than just nine. So that means we weren't able to include all of them. Does that mean Laurel's death, or Quentin's death, or Roy's arrest, or Moira's death (boy there were a lot of deaths!) weren't important? Of course not. They were huge and helped shape the show into the monster hit it became.

But, we wanted to keep it tight — so here are the nine best moments to cry, fist pump, or shoot your air bow over as Oliver and the gang take a final bow.