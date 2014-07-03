Arrow adds a new version of Count Vertigo to face Ollie in season 3

Just when you thought we were done with the Count, a new version of the supervillain is headed to Arrow.

One of the many threats Oliver Queen dealt with in the second season of the hit CW superhero drama was the Count, the Starling City drug lord played by Seth Gabel. The Count met his end when he tried to kill Felicity, and was instead killed by Ollie. That seemed to be the end of it, but the drug he offered -- Vertigo -- is still a force to be reckoned with in Starling, and season three will bring with it a new version of the Count Vertigo character ready to distribute it.

It was revealed today that Peter Stormare, who has a long history of playing villains in everything from Fargo to Constantine to 22 Jump Street, will take over the Count's operations in season three as Werner Zytle (Count Vertigo's New 52 name), aka "Vertigo." Stormare's casting marks the first new villain officially named for season three. He's also the first non-flashback new character announced. We don't know yet how long Vertigo will survive in Starling, but Stormare can work his onscreen villainy like few others, so it'll be fun to see him no matter how many episodes he gets to appear in.

So that's another name added to the ever-growing list of new stars joining the next year of Arrow. We'll definitely hear more about what's in store for us with this show during its massive panel (which also includes The Flash, Gotham and Constantine) at San Diego Comic-Con, but even without that knowledge, Arrow's third season already looks very promising.

(Via ScreenCrush)