Latest Stories

Rachel True in The Craft
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/17/19: We didn't read that in any book
The Good Place S3 finale via official website 2019
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 02/17
The Witcher - Geralt and Yennefer
Tag: Fangrrls
Five of the most sizzling video game sex scenes
Russian Doll
Tag: Fangrrls
Look of the Week: Russian Doll serves up repeat outfits to die for
3515880-mr_terrific.jpg

Arrow just added DC hero Mr. Terrific for Season 4

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jul 17, 2015

Well, the fourth season of The CW’s Arrow just got a whole lot more interesting.

Minor spoilers ahead for Season 3 of Arrow!

According to Entertainment Weekly, Echo Kellum (Ben and Kate) has signed on to play a version of DC hero Mr. Terrific. Kellum will play Curtis Holt (note: Mr. Terrific is typically known as Michael Holt in comic lore), a "technological savant and inventor who works at Palmer Technologies under the supervision of Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards)." So it seems Ray’s plan to leave Felicity in charge of the company from late last season apparently works out in the end.

Though the character has much deeper origins, the Holt version of Mr. Terrific dates back to the mid-1990s. Typically, the character is portrayed as an Olympic-caliber athlete with insanely high intellect. He’s also been a member of the Justice Society of America. Most recently, his future self played a major role in bringing about the Future’s End apocalypse in the year-long DC comic run.

Judging by the logline here, it sounds like we’ll be picking up with Mr. Terrific in the early days of his career. Considering how much Arrow has typically focused on massive corporations (Queen Consolidated, Palmer Technologies, etc.) he should be a natural fit to introduce. We’ll definitely be curious see how far Arrow takes this version of Holt. Will we see him suiting up beside the Green Arrow?

 

The fourth season of Arrow debuts Wednesday, Oct. 7.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Tag: Arrow
Tag: Mr. Terrific
Tag: The CW
Tag: Echo Kellum
Tag: DC

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Arrow
Tag: Arrowverse
Arrow Curtis Mr Terrific
Arrow's Echo Kellum says Mr. Terrific's surprise Arrowverse exit 'isn’t the end'
Jacob Oller
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: stephen amell
Tag: Smallville
Smallville Tom Welling Clark Kent
Arrow's Stephen Amell shares cryptic photo of meeting with key Smallville stars
Josh Weiss
Nov 24, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6
Tag: Elseworlds
Tag: The CW
Arrowverse Crisis On Earth X Teams
Casting: Arrowverse crossover boarded by Psycho-Pirate; Kate Bosworth begins on Genesis
Benjamin Bullard
Nov 2, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Arrow
Tag: The CW
The Longbow Hunters DC Comics Panel
Arrow's Felicity says Oliver Queen's allies are 'screwed' with intro of Longbow Hunters on Arrow
Josh Weiss
Oct 22, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0