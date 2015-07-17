Arrow just added DC hero Mr. Terrific for Season 4

Well, the fourth season of The CW’s Arrow just got a whole lot more interesting.

Minor spoilers ahead for Season 3 of Arrow!

According to Entertainment Weekly, Echo Kellum (Ben and Kate) has signed on to play a version of DC hero Mr. Terrific. Kellum will play Curtis Holt (note: Mr. Terrific is typically known as Michael Holt in comic lore), a "technological savant and inventor who works at Palmer Technologies under the supervision of Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards)." So it seems Ray’s plan to leave Felicity in charge of the company from late last season apparently works out in the end.

Though the character has much deeper origins, the Holt version of Mr. Terrific dates back to the mid-1990s. Typically, the character is portrayed as an Olympic-caliber athlete with insanely high intellect. He’s also been a member of the Justice Society of America. Most recently, his future self played a major role in bringing about the Future’s End apocalypse in the year-long DC comic run.

Judging by the logline here, it sounds like we’ll be picking up with Mr. Terrific in the early days of his career. Considering how much Arrow has typically focused on massive corporations (Queen Consolidated, Palmer Technologies, etc.) he should be a natural fit to introduce. We’ll definitely be curious see how far Arrow takes this version of Holt. Will we see him suiting up beside the Green Arrow?

Zoom In

The fourth season of Arrow debuts Wednesday, Oct. 7.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)