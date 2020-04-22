Arrow’s Katie Cassidy remains ‘confident’ Green Arrow & the Canaries spinoff will happen

Despite a well-received backdoor pilot toward the end of Arrow’s final season, there has been zero news about the fate of future-set spinoff Green Arrow and the Canaries. But one of the show’s potential stars is still feeling confident it will score a pick-up.

Katie Cassidy, who played Laurel Lance during Arrow’s eight seasons and carried the character over to the spinoff, told TV Line she remains “confident” the series will move forward — even though it’s been radio silence from the network in regard to what will happen to the concept. The backdoor pilot followed Cassidy, Juliana Harkavy, and Katherine McNamara as future heroes in the Arrowverse out to make sure Oliver Queen didn’t die in vain during Crisis on Infinite Earths.

The pitch set up plenty of interesting territory to mine, featuring grown-up versions of the kids from the present-day Arrowverse, some fresh conspiracies, and some reality-twisting questions about the dueling realities inside the characters’ minds from the pre- and post-Crisis worlds. It also offered a fresh slate outside the well-established Arrowverse we already know from Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and all the rest.

“I’m a very positive person, so I feel confident that we’ll go [to series]. If there was ever a time for a three-hander, all-female badass show, now is the time! So I’m not worried. I’m feeling pretty good about it," she told TV Line. “[Seeing] more of Black Siren and what her life was, and how she got there to 2040. Just more of her beating this path of heroes, of women, along with the Green Arrow and the other Canary. I love playing a hero, I love playing a villain. … I’m just excited to jump into it.”

Though Arrow has officially exited The CW’s schedule, the network still has plenty of new and old superhero stuff on tap. The Flash takes over as the longest currently running super-show, along with Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Batwoman. The network has also placed a series order for Superman & Lois Lane, a spinoff from Supergirl.

The latest update from a creative on the series came back in February, when Arrow producer Beth Schwartz noted that rumors of a production office being set up for the series were not true — though she wishes they were true. So for fans, here’s hoping Cassidy’s positivity knows something the rest of us don't.