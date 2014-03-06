Arrow producer promises 'agony' and 'evolution' for Oliver/Felicity fans

As if Wednesday night’s episode weren't proof enough, The CW’s Arrow is gearing up for one hell of a run for the remainder of season two. Plus we’ll also get some developments on the Olicity front for all the ‘shippers.

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim chatted with The Hollywood Reporter to talk up the final run of episodes, and revealed we’ll get some momentum on the potential relationship between Oliver and Felicity. What is it? We don’t know, but it will apparently both “confound” and “satisfy” fans.

Here’s the excerpt:

“The fun or the agony of Oliver and Felicity is they're always taking one step forward and two steps back and that's what I meant when I said it was a slow burn. I will say by the end of the season, you'll see another big evolution of their relationship. But at the same time I don't want to spoil when and how that's going to happen. I do think part of the fun of the show and certainly Oliver and Felicity, things happen in the least expected ways. We'll be doing something with Oliver and Felicity by the end of the year that will really confound and satisfy some viewers and infuriate others but I think that's when you know you're taking chances.”

The will-they-won’t-they between the two has grown into an interesting component of the series, and many fans have switched sides from pulling for Laurel/Oliver to Oliver/Felicity.

Along with some mysterious developments on the Felicity front, Guggenheim also revealed that they have bigger plans in store for Sara Lance’s Black Canary, who is quickly becoming an integral part of Team Arrow:

“The one thing that's always very safe to say with Arrow is never make assumptions. One of the little tricks that we have up our sleeves is we'd like to use the audience's assumptions to surprise them and twist things. All I really want to say on the subject of Black Canary is, there is absolutely a plan and you'll have to watch the show with some degree of patience to see how that plan gets unfolded. But we know exactly where we're headed and we hope that everyone will stay along for the ride.”

Arrow airs Wednesday nights on The CW. How would you like to see all these storylines play out?

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)