'Arrow' star Stephen Amell calls incident that got him removed from a flight 'deeply shameful'

Arrow star Stephen Amell has officially addressed the incident with his wife that got him removed from a Delta flight leaving Austin, Texas back in late June. Appearing on the most recent episode of Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, the 40-year-old actor — who is best-known for playing Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in The CW's Arrowverse — tackled the subject right at the top of the hour-and-a-half interview.

"I had too many drinks in a public place," he recalled. "I got on a plane — and the reason that I wanted to talk about it is ... I was pissed off about something else that had nothing to do with [Cassandra Jean], my wife. I picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset. It was a fight as in it was not an argument. In order to have an argument, two people have to be talking. My wife said one thing, the entire time, which was, 'If you don't lower your voice, they're gonna ask you to get off the plane.'"

While Amell admitted he can't even remember what he was angry about in the first place, he did state that he is "deeply ashamed of" the incident and is "trying to make amends for it, specifically with my wife."

"This is 100 percent my fault and I feel like I went the better part of 10 years without be an a**hole in public. I was an a**hole in public," he continued. The whole thing sucks. It's really shameful and it makes you look in the mirror. I just realized a couple of things. If people are going to recognize use, don't necessarily drink in a public place. But more importantly, don't drink in a public place if you can't handle your sh** ... The B-side of it is the phone calls that you have to make, apologizing."

Amell will next appear alongside his cousin, Robbie Amell, in a sequel to 2019's Code 8 coming to Netflix. He's also starring in the STARZ wrestling drama Heels.