Arrow to end after Season 8 on The CW

The criminals of Star City had better gear up to start failing their city for the last time — Arrow, the longest-running comic book show on The CW (and the show that spawned the entire interconnected Arrowverse) will end after Season 8.

According to Variety, the show will end during the 2019-2020 season. A shortened Season 8 (which it was renewed for back in January) will only be made up of 10 episodes, as opposed to the show's usual 22 or 23 episode season.

“We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years,” said executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Beth Schwartz in a statement.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that at January's TCAs, CW president Mark Pedowitz said he was open to a next phase of DC shows: "Things will age and we want to get the next generation of shows to keep The CW DC universe going for as long as possible."

Since shooting its way onto the air in 2012, Arrow has spawned an interconnected television universe that includes The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and could possibly include Black Lightning, and a potential Batwoman series. Stephen Amell has played Oliver Queen, aka the Green Arrow, for the entire run, and tweeted about the news as well, writing, "Playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life... but you can’t be a vigilante forever. Arrow will return for a final run of 10 episodes this Fall. There’s so much to say... for now I just want to say thank you."

How will the powers that be wrap up the series? Will some popular characters make their way onto other Arrowverse shows? Will Oliver's mysterious deal during this past year's crossover event have something to do with it? Most likely it will — the next giant crossover event is Crisis on Multiple Earths, and SYFY WIRE predicted this very thing back when that event was announced.

We may not be surprised, but we can still be sad. Stand tall, Arrow — you did your city proud, and it's not over yet.