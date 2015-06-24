Arrow is a whole lot less melodramatic in this hilarious Season 3 gag reel

Updated with working embed:
The third season of Arrow may have been super-serious, what with Oliver Queenâs (Stephen Amell) dealings with Raâs al Ghul (Matt Nable) and the League of Assassins â on top of all sorts of family drama â but the cast and crew definitely had time for laughs in this new gag reel.
You can see the cast (including a guest-starring stint from The Flashâs Carlos Valdesâ Cisco) of the superhero TV series cracking up, goofing around and completely screwing their lines (all the while being unable to keep a straight face) in this new video, thanks to the good folks over at Spoiler TV. While we donât know a lot about the upcoming fourth season beyondÂ what will bring Oliver back to Starling City and the return of John Barrowmanâs Malcolm Merlyn, itâs very likely that The CW will offer Arrow fans a first look into the upcoming season at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.
In the meanwhile, enjoy:
What did you think? Are you looking forward to the fourth season of Arrow?
