Arrow is a whole lot less melodramatic in this hilarious Season 3 gag reel

The third season of Arrow may have been super-serious, what with Oliver Queenâs (Stephen Amell) dealings with Raâs al Ghul (Matt Nable) and the League of Assassins â on top of all sorts of family drama â but the cast and crew definitely had time for laughs in this new gag reel.

You can see the cast (including a guest-starring stint from The Flashâs Carlos Valdesâ Cisco) of the superhero TV series cracking up, goofing around and completely screwing their lines (all the while being unable to keep a straight face) in this new video, thanks to the good folks over at Spoiler TV. While we donât know a lot about the upcoming fourth season beyondÂ what will bring Oliver back to Starling City and the return of John Barrowmanâs Malcolm Merlyn, itâs very likely that The CW will offer Arrow fans a first look into the upcoming season at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

In the meanwhile, enjoy:





(via Comic Book Movie)