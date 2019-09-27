Arrowverse: Huntress flies to Crisis on Infinite Earths, The Flash reveals new Harrison Wells

One old-school Birds of Prey star is flying out of the distant past to give fresh wings to a DC character she first played all the way back in 2002 — only this time, she’ll be flying straight into the heart of the Arrowverse.

Ashley Scott is stalking onto The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event to reprise her role as the Huntress, according to The Wrap. It’s an updated version of the same character she played back in the early 2000s on The WB’s short-lived Birds of Prey (a series completely unrelated to the current, in-development Birds of Prey movie starring Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the Huntress.) The Wrap also reports that Burt Ward — the original TV Robin sidekick to Adam West’s Batman — will show up in Crisis, though his role isn’t yet known.

Credit: David Livingston / Getty Images

The CW also just debuted a new trailer for the upcoming season of The Flash, which shows off a sneak peek at Tom Cavanagh’s new take on Harrison Wells — a version of Wells that showrunner Eric Wallace recently told Entertainment Weekly marks the “most unpredictable and interesting Wells so far. Emphasis on the word unpredictable.”

Video of The Flash | Hit The Ground Running Trailer | The CW The CW Network on YouTube

Keep in mind, too, that Cavanagh is set to double up as Pariah for Season 6 of The Flash , and that he’ll also be bringing Pariah over for the Crisis crossover (hmm…what could that mean?)

Finally, Supernatural’s Osric Chau has signed on for Crisis as Ryan Choi, “a physics professor at Ivy Town University” who, Deadline speculates, may “be suiting up and shrinking down as the new Atom considering Choi takes that torch from Ray Palmer in the comics.”

With the Crisis casting buzz now coming fast and furious, it’s almost getting hard to keep up — but with so much crossover awesomeness, we’re not complaining in the least. The five-part Arrowverse event series debuts at The CW beginning with Supergirl on Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Dec. 9; The Flash on Dec. 10; and then picking up from the holiday break for a two-episode Jan. 14 finish with Arrow, followed by DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.