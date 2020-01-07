WIRE Buzz: Arrow offers up first look at Spectre; Lord of the Rings series casts lead; more

The Crisis on Infinite Earths affecting the reality of The CW’s entire roster of DC superhero shows has impacted some of its heroes more than others. Some have vanished along with their dimensions. Some have died entirely, only to assume a new moniker. That’s what happened to Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), aka Arrow, in the early days of the epic crossover event. Now, thanks to a meeting in Purgatory, he’s on his way back — and fans are getting a first look at his new form.

Oliver has become the Spectre, taking up the mystical mantle after a brush with death during the Crisis’ start. Now fans can check out his magical, death-defying new digs in a new poster.

Take a look:

A new cloak, some magic hands, and a bit of an ashy complexion complete the transformation: Arrow is now the Spectre. What will that mean for the surviving heroes (and Lex Luthor) as they try to save the multiverse? Fans will have to check out the final pieces of the crossover to find out.

The Arrowverse concludes its crossover extravaganza with back-to-back episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow on Jan. 14.

Next, the deeply mysterious Lord of the Rings show coming to Amazon has cast one of its leads — and sharp-eyed fantasy TV fans may recognize the actor in question.

Deadline reports that Robert Aramayo will play Beldor, one of the leads in the untitled Lord of the Rings show, though who the character is (or even his fantasy race) would give too much away for fans already deep in the lands of string and corkboards. However, he will be replacing Will Poulter, so fans can transfer all their theories about Poulter’s casting over to Aramayo.

So why does he look so familiar? Aramayo appeared briefly in HBO’s Game of Thrones as a younger version of Sean Bean’s Ned Stark. The powers that be at Amazon must’ve known a good fantasy face when they saw one. The actor joins Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, and Morfydd Clark in the cast.

No word on when the series, which has already been renewed for a second season, will hit the streaming service.

Finally, a new still from Bill & Ted Face the Music has officially introduced the titular heroes to their daughters — even if fans keeping up with casting news had known them for a while. Reuniting with Death is one thing; meeting new life is quite another.

Writer Ed Solomon tweeted out the official still showing Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter hanging in a garage with Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving.

Take a look:

Whoa, fatherhood. Musical legends, historical figures, and more will join a cast that includes Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

Dean Parisot is helming the project, which sees the middle-aged time travelers save the world once again in a totally radical new way on Aug. 21.