Arrowverse's Guggenheim eyeing resolution to 'Canaries' backdoor pilot if series isn't picked up

Before Arrow called it quits at The CW, the series set up a potential future-set spinoff that would've followed Oliver's adult daughter Mia and a few time-displaced heroes taking care of Star City circa 2040. The backdoor pilot was well-received, and even set up some juicy cliffhangers to explore with a first season — but there's been no word on if the network will actually move ahead with a series order.

So what about all those lingering cliffhangers for what would be Green Arrow & the Canaries?

In an interview with TV Line, Arrowverse producer Marc Guggenheim said he's already considering options for how to potentially resolve those dangling threads. The big questions revolve around the abduction of Mia's brother William by a shadowy figure at the end of the backdoor pilot, as well as why Mia didn't bring up his disappearance when she popped back to the past (our present) for Oliver's funeral. Though he had no news on a potential pick-up for the show, Guggenheim said he's well aware fans will want resolution regardless.

He said the most obvious options would be a tie-in comic book to resolve the story, or perhaps a crossover in the next season of Legends of Tomorrow (since that's the Arrowverse's time travel series), but admitted the vibe could be awkward, since Legends skews a bit wilder and brighter than the more grounded set-up for Canaries.

"My instinct would be to try to answer those questions in the form of, like, a comic book tie-in — which is not to say that it couldn't be done on the other shows," he told TV Line. "[W]hen you're dealing with another time period, the year 2040 in this case, the only show that could handle that or really deal with those questions is Legends. [But that's a] tricky bit of business, since the tonal mashup between Legends and Canaries is so very different. On the other hand, you've got Sara, who is sort of the connective glue there… I love the fact that we now have a universe of shows that allows us to ask ourselves these questions and explore different things and answer questions from different shows, but we also have comic books as an outlet, as well."

Considering it's been five months of radio silence in regards to a potential Canaries pickup, it seems a comic or Legends crossover might be the only meaningful hope of seeing this world again. Which is a shame, because the concept had a ton of potential.