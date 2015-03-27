Latest Stories

NASA screengrab of black hole
Tag: Science
There might be a way to find out what a black hole ate
GettyImages-1134569508
Tag: Movies
SXSW: Jordan Peele and cast of Us talk scare contests and 'the real villain'
Vampirella Betty Veronica Hero
Tag: Comics
Exclusive preview: Dynamite's enticing new crossover, Red Sonja and Vampirella meet Betty and Veronica #1
Andy Serkis
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Andy Serkis enlists in Mouse Guard; Dean Israelite wrangles Minotaur; more
Classic-Horror-Movie-Posters-14-1_0.jpg

Artist animates posters for Hellraiser, Halloween, The Thing + 18 more horror classics

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Mar 27, 2015

Here's a mesmerizing gallery of horror movie one-sheets injected with a subtle shot of animation by Imgur wizard SamRAW08.  With some sly eye-candy added to each artwork, essential sci-fi and supernatural films like Poltergeist, Basket Case, Halloween, It, Hellraiser, The Thing, Evil Dead 2, Re-Animator, Child's Play and Fright Night become living advertisements animated using a touch of snowflakes, chomping jaws, flickering flames and crackling TV static. 

Take a look and tell us which posters benefit most from the eerie enhancements.

(Via Dread Central)

Tag: Halloween
Tag: The Thing
Tag: Hellraiser
Tag: Poltergeist
Tag: Evil Dead 2

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: 31 days of halloween
Tag: Fright-Rags
screen_shot_2017-10-15_at_11.38.34_am.png
44 Fright-Rags T-shirts to wear this Halloween season
Jeff Spry
Oct 16, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Horror comics
Tag: Halloween
Screenshot_20180714-165320 copy
9 horror comics that chilled us to the bone
Sara Century
Oct 29, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: 31 days of halloween
Tag: John Carpenter
John Carpenter The Thing
John Carpenter is up to directing again one day - but nope, it won’t be The Thing 2
Jacob Oller
Oct 1, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Waxwork Records
Tag: waxwork comics
waxwork.png
Exclusive: Learn how the wizards at Waxwork Records found their groove
Jeff Spry
Mar 19, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0