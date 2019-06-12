Latest Stories

Spice Girls
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Spice Girls get animated; SpongeBob adds Awkwafina; more
Potter Puppet Pals Where's Ron
Tag: Movies
Harry and the Potters team up with Potter Puppet Pals for a brand new music video
Men in Black Aliens
Tag: Movies
The 10 most disturbing aliens from the Men in Black franchise
Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Science
WIRE Buzz: Black Widow comic; Monsters at Work first image; Uber drone delivery

Afua Richardson Teaches Us How To Draw Abena From Aquarius (Artists Alley) | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

Artists Alley: Afua Richardson draws Abena from Aquarius

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jun 12, 2019

Almost everyone in the comic book industry has an origin story about how they broke into the business or discovered themselves as an artist. Afua Richardson's life seemed to be pushing her towards a musical destiny. But instead, Richardson found a new path for herself. In the latest installment of SYFY WIRE's Artists Alley, Richardson shared the story of how she embraced art after getting into a band. And she went from a classically trained flute player to one of the most unique artists in comics. According to Richardson, her musical training offered a valuable lesson for anyone who wants to learn a craft.

"One thing I learned from classical music was starting off you're going to be awful," said Richardson. "And that's okay, you just have to enjoy the learning process. You're not going to start off being a master at anything. Who masters walking after just doing it for a few days? It takes time before you’re an athlete. [It's] the same thing with art. You have to figure out the techniques and find the ways that work for you."

While Richardson has worked on Genius for Top Cow and Marvel's World of Wakanda, her current comic is a passion project called Aquarius: The Book of Mer. It's a book that attempts to make sense out of the various mermaid myths and legends from across the world. Richardson also picked Abena, one of the lead characters from Aquarius, as the subject for her pinup in this video. As she sketched, Richardson offered some insights into Abena's personality.

"Abena is kind of the future me, but I don't think I plan on cutting off any more of my hair," said Richardson. "But just her personality: she's nurturing but stern. And very determined. She won't let anything really get in her way. She doesn't mope about how things aren't fair. If there's no door, she'll make one."  

For more about Richardson's art, Aquarius, and various mermaid lore, check out the full video!

Tag: Videos
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: artists alley
Tag: afua richardson
Tag: Aquarius
Tag: Watch Artists Sketch

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: