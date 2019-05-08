Artists Alley: HaiNaNu 'Nooligan' Saulque draws his original character, Smiles

Every artist follows their own path to success, but HaiNaNu Saulque's story is unique. While using the name 'Nooligan,' Saulque developed a following within and outside of the comic book industry. Fans and pros alike were drawn to his style, which led Nooligan to create his own designs for DC Direct's collectibles. In the latest installment of SYFY WIRE's Artists Alley series, Nooligan recalled how his style developed.

"At first, it was just a thing I was trying, then eventually, I saw the people at conventions were really into it," noted Nooligan. "I started having a fanbase. So I'd like to say that the style that I developed is not necessarily my own. I'd say it was something that was built by the fans."

Nooligan also touched upon how he was recruited by DC, which was unusual because he didn't have any major comic credits to his name at the time.

"When I was given the DC Artists Alley, it was just me being on the floor and having them come to the convention... and offering me something like that," said Nooligan. "It's kind of a dream that I had never expected to happen. I always thought it was kind of a surreal moment to be offered something like that, especially with no kind of comic book background [and] no anything... So it's really cool to have my place in history amongst all of the people who have worked on Batman... and Joker, and Harley Quinn, and Nightwing especially."

While drawing his creator owned character, Smiles, Nooligan also touched upon his upcoming projects with Sideshow Collectibles. But for those details, you'll have to watch the full video!