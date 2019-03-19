Artists Alley: Production designer Justin K. Thompson shares the secrets of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Today marks the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray and DVD, but it's still out in a few theaters as well. That's a testament to the staying power of this film, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Now that the movie has completed its home video release, production designer Justin K. Thompson is sharing some of his creative insights from Into the Spider-Verse in the latest installment of SYFY WIRE's Artists Alley.

According to Thompson, one of the most important aspects of the film was staying true to the spirit of the comics that inspired it.

"The original comics, whether it's Spider-Gwen; John Romita, or Steve Ditko, or even Todd McFarlane; and then of course, Sara Pichelli and Brian Michael Bendis' Miles Morales comics," said Thompson. "That was important to me as a fan of comics to respect, and honor, and take notice of what had been started by the artists who created those characters first and incorporate as much of it as possible."

Thompson also showed off several character designs from the film, including Miles Morales, the older Peter B. Parker, Spider-Gwen, Green Goblin, and even Miles' father, Jefferson Davis.

"Jefferson Davis is one of my favorite characters in the movie," admitted Thompson. "He epitomizes what we really aspire to in the film, which was to create a look that felt like these were people that you actually recognize. People you actually saw. Jefferson has such an expressive face that a lot of times when he's on screen, I really forget that I'm watching an animated film."

Additionally, Thompson explained the use of color in the film and demonstrated the way that 2D and 3D visuals came together to give the movie its unique look. For all of those details, check out the entire video!