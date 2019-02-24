Latest Stories

magicians-alifeintheday
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/24/19: Peaches and plums
Arya Stark Maisie Williams Game of Thrones Season 8
Tag: TV
Arya Stark beholds dragon for first time in HBO mashup trailer; new Watchmen footage also included
HDMRuthWilson2
Tag: TV
Daemons at the ready, because the first teaser for His Dark Materials is here
Bill and Ted
Tag: Fangrrls
Look of the Week: Bill and Ted's excellent outfits
Arya Stark Maisie Williams Game of Thrones Season 8

Arya Stark beholds dragon for first time in HBO mashup trailer; new Watchmen footage also included

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 24, 2019

Just like it did during the Golden Globes, HBO has released another mega-trailer featuring new footage from all of its new and returning shows airing this year. Of course, the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones was among the shows included in the tantalizing teaser.

While the last snippet from Season 8 featured Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) turning Winterfell over to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), this new mini-clip shows Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) watching with awe as Dany's army of the Unsullied marches into Winterfell, a dragon flying above them. It's a real jaw-dropping moment that signifies just how long it's taken all of these characters and pieces to come together

Footage from the Watchmen series conceived by Damon Lindelof (Lost, Prometheus) can also be found in the trailer. Like all of the other promotional material released for the series thus far, it bears no resemblance to the influential graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons.

Watch the trailer below:

In terms of the Watchmen content, we have our second look at Jeremy Irons' Ozymandias (supposedly an older version of Adrian Veidt) and our first glimpse at Regina King's currently-unnamed character. 

Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Sara Vickers, Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jean Smart are also a part of the show's ensemble cast.

Game of Thrones Season 8 debuts on HBO Sunday, April 14. There's no set premiere date for Watchmen just yet, but it will arrive sometime this year.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: HBO
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 8
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Watchmen
Tag: Damon Lindelof

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: HBO
Tag: Watchmen
Game of Thrones Season 8
HBO megatrailer drops first Watchmen footage and introduces Sansa to Daenerys
Josh Weiss
Jan 6, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 8
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones teams up with Red Cross for bloody premiere giveaway
Elizabeth Rayne
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 8
Tag: Game of Thrones
Emilia Clarke Daenerys Targaryen Game of Thrones HBO
Emilia Clarke preps for Thrones’ final season by ribbing castmates over deaths and nude scenes
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: HBO
Game of Thrones Season 8 Tyrion
HBO exec assures Game of Thrones fans they'll be 'really, really happy with how it all wraps up'
Brian Silliman
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0