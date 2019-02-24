Arya Stark beholds dragon for first time in HBO mashup trailer; new Watchmen footage also included

Just like it did during the Golden Globes, HBO has released another mega-trailer featuring new footage from all of its new and returning shows airing this year. Of course, the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones was among the shows included in the tantalizing teaser.

While the last snippet from Season 8 featured Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) turning Winterfell over to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), this new mini-clip shows Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) watching with awe as Dany's army of the Unsullied marches into Winterfell, a dragon flying above them. It's a real jaw-dropping moment that signifies just how long it's taken all of these characters and pieces to come together

Footage from the Watchmen series conceived by Damon Lindelof (Lost, Prometheus) can also be found in the trailer. Like all of the other promotional material released for the series thus far, it bears no resemblance to the influential graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of HBO &#039;19: It All Starts Here | Coming Soon

In terms of the Watchmen content, we have our second look at Jeremy Irons' Ozymandias (supposedly an older version of Adrian Veidt) and our first glimpse at Regina King's currently-unnamed character.

Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Sara Vickers, Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jean Smart are also a part of the show's ensemble cast.

Game of Thrones Season 8 debuts on HBO Sunday, April 14. There's no set premiere date for Watchmen just yet, but it will arrive sometime this year.