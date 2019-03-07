Arya's running from ghost Ned Stark? The Avengers snap? The week's craziest fan theories

Most of the Season 8 trailer appears to be teasing the big battle at Winterfell, set to occur in Episode 3. The trailer opens with a shot of a very scared Arya running through the halls of Winterfell. What is she fleeing? The undead? A White Walker? The Night King?

Well, what this inexplicably widespread theory suggests that she is fleeing from undead versions of beloved and long-gone characters. According to the theory, she's so scared because she recognizes the undead, and is being chased by Ned, Catelyn and/or Robb Stark.

This theory is... unlikely. The big battle episode is supposedly "the longest consecutive battle sequence ever committed to film," so from a storytelling perspective, it would be wild to also shove in the reveal of some undead characters fans assumed they'd never see again. The entire might of the undead army is bearing down on Winterfell — shouldn't that be enough drama without having to dig up Sean Bean's corpse?

And, speaking of Ned’s corpse, this theory is also impossible within the fiction of the show. See, Ned Stark was famously decapitated. The White Walkers' undead wights have demonstrated no ability to reattach severed body parts, so any zombified version of Ned would have to be headless. Also, the Song of Ice and Fire books reveal that only Ned's bones were left when Littlefinger gave his remains to Cat Stark. There's no precedent for the White Walkers being able to reanimate headless bones without any decaying muscle or sinew, and there's no way Arya would recognize her father from his skeleton alone. (A skeleton would solve one problem for this theory, though, which is that it seems unlikely that Sean Bean could've made a return to Thrones without it leaking.)

As for Cat and Robb? Well, they're not even in the Winterfell crypts. After their murders at the Red Wedding, the Frey troops cut off Robb's head and sew his direwolf's head on in its stead, so his corpse would also be headless. Not that it matters, since both corpses were dumped in the river. In the books, Cat was reanimated as Lady Stoneheart, but that hasn't happened in the show. Her bloated body has probably been eaten by catfish at this point, meaning there's no corpse up in Winterfell for the White Walkers to reanimate.

Some of the aggregations get around these problems by suggesting that Ned and co. aren't returning as traditional wights, but as ghosts or spirits. This is not something that has been a part of Game of Thrones' carefully constructed lore, and it would be playing Calvinball to just change the way the undead work in Game of Thrones' fourth-to-last episode.