As Game of Thrones ends, HBO preps Joss Whedon, Jordan Peele projects

With Game of Thrones down to its final five episodes, HBO is looking ahead to two potentially huge new series from a couple of genre heavyweights to fill the schedule back up.

Speaking with The Wrap, the cable network's head of programming, Casey Bloys, confirmed two highly anticipated new series, The Nevers and Lovecraft Country, will be going into production this summer.

The Nevers is an original series from Joss Whedon, who will write and direct the show in addition to being the showrunner and an executive producer. Described as an "epic science fiction drama," it marks Whedon's first full-time foray into TV since 2009's Dollhouse and the first project of his to go in front of cameras since he directed The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron as well as created Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for Marvel (he also handled reshoots on Justice League and briefly worked on a Batgirl movie for DC).

The Nevers will focus on a group of Victorian women with "unusual abilities" who must face an array of enemies while on a mission to save the Earth. Bloys revealed, "(Whedon) has been furiously writing the scripts. He’s been writing, he has a staff, and we’re shooting this summer.” Bloys added that the show will begin production in London, although he would not nail down a specific start date. Casting has yet to be announced as well.

As for Lovecraft Country, Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams are executive producing the adaptation of Matt Ruff's 2016 novel about horrors both human and cosmic set in the deeply segregated Jim Crow America of the 1950s, as a black family is beset by both racism and monsters on a road trip to find a missing parent.

A pilot has already been filmed for Lovecraft Country, with showrunner Misha Green now working on the rest of the script and cameras tentatively ready to roll this summer as well. Bloys enthused, "(Lovecraft Country) is just a really cool mashup of a sci-fi, period piece, horror (series) that’s dealing with issues of race...I don’t know that there’s been a show like this, so we’re really excited."

Genre entertainment has been good for HBO, with the massive success of Game of Thrones acting as a flagship for the network and other shows like Westworld (which is slated to return for a third season in 2020, according to Deadline) flourishing at the pay cable channel as well. But with the end of the former leaving a Westeros-sized hole in the channel's lineup, HBO is hoping that series like the above, as well as Damon Lindelof's upcoming Watchmen reboot, Abrams' mysterious Contraband (formerly titled Demimonde) and a slew of GoT spinoffs will fill the fantasy/horror/sci-fi gap.