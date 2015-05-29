Latest Stories

evil-dead-ash.jpg

Ash is back (with his chainsaw) in groovy new teaser for Starz’s Ash vs. Evil Dead

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
May 29, 2015

A new teaser for Ash vs. Evil Dead has been released, giving us our first peek at Ash (Bruce Campbell) and his trademark chainsaw hand. The iconic phrase “Groovy” might also make a cameo.

Producer Sam Raimi is hard at work putting this series together ahead of its 10-episode debut this fall on Starz, and though they still haven’t shown off any actual footage, this teaser clip at least gives us a feel for Campbell’s seasoned version of the veteran Deadite hunter. The series will also star Lucy Lawless, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo and Jill Marie Jones.

There've been rumblings of a new Evil Dead sequel for years, but it turns out it took a TV adaptation to bring Campbell back to the role that made him a geek god. We're still a bit apprehensive to see how this translates to the long form, but regardless, who doesn't want more chainsaw-wielding, monster-snarking Bruce Campbell?

Here’s the series’ official synopsis:

Campbell will be reprising his role as Ash, the stock boy, aging lothario and chainsaw-handed monster hunter who has spent the last 30 years avoiding responsibility, maturity and the terrors of the Evil Dead.  When a Deadite plague threatens to destroy all of mankind, Ash is finally forced to face his demons –personal and literal.  Destiny, it turns out, has no plans to release the unlikely hero from its “Evil” grip.

Check out the new teaser trailer below and let us know what you think:

(Via Collider)

Tag: Ash vs. Evil Dead
Tag: Bruce Campbell
Tag: Sam Raimi
Tag: Starz

