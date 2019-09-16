Gotta catch 'em all! After more than 20 years, Ash Ketchum is finally a Pokemon Master

I wanna be the very best, like no one ever was! When young Ash Ketchum first left Pallet Town in 1997 with a recalcitrant Pikachu from Professor Oak at his side, he had one goal on his mind: to become a Pokémon Master. After more than two decades of chasing that dream in the anime television series of the multimedia franchise, Ash finally secured the title and a shiny trophy for himself after winning a league championship, ComicBook.com confirmed.

The current iteration of the show takes place in the Aloa Region, a chain of tropical islands based on those that make up the state of Hawaii. As more than a few folks online have pointed out, Ash did technically win the Orange League during the '90s-era run of the TV program, but according to pop culture outlets like Kotaku, "that tournament wasn’t really up to typical League standards."

Of course, many fans had to voice their excitement via Twitter. Even Veronica Taylor, the original American voice of Ash, took to social media in order to congratulate the trainer on his historic victory. To many OG fans, Taylor is and always will be the voice of the character.

While some might argue that the honor of "Pokémon Master" also means catching and training every single Pocket Monster in existence (hence the overall tagline of "gotta catch em' all), the show did confirm that winning a Pokémon championship will nab you the lionization of "Master." At this current time, the "gotta catch 'em all" definition is pretty much unfeasible when you consider the fact that more and more Pokémon (evolved forms or totally new creatures) are being created for future video game titles, the next of which will be Sword and Shield.

Pokémon Sword and Shield both go on sale for the Nintendo Switch Friday, Nov. 15.