Attack on Titan 2 trailer, Marvel games at SDCC and this week's Gamegrrl news

Video of Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle - Launch Trailer

This week KOEI TECMO America gave us the launch trailer for Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle. The game is officially out for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC and it looks like an absolute blast.

"Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle offers gripping new gameplay modes to players, allowing them to experience the captivating narrative of the anime’s Season 3 storyline and develop their own regiment to reclaim land from the Titans. In Character Episode mode, gamers follow the Season 3 storyline across three different timelines: the Scout Regiment, 104th Cadet Corps, and the Warriors - witnessing pivotal plot points through the eyes of key characters. In Territory Recovery mode; aspiring commanders can create their own dream team, using any of the over 40 playable characters on the roster to venture outside of the walls and fight to claim land back for humanity.

“A wealth of equipment is supplied to the Scouts to tackle all shapes and sizes of Titans. The tried-and-tested Slashing Gear uses blades to deliver high damage to body parts. Those who prefer long-distance attacks can instead equip the deadly Shooting Gear; with two guns dealing quick-fire damage. The Thunder Spear and Gatling Gun are also on hand for those who need to deal higher amounts of spectacular destruction.

"Those ready to join the fight in Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle can still obtain a variety of early purchase bonuses. Players who purchase the game either physically or digitally on any platform within the first month of launch will unlock the “Queen Historia” costume for Christa; “Young Male Coat” for Kenny; “Plain Clothes (Underground City)” for Levi; and the “One-piece Dress” costume for Mikasa. Simply visit the respective platform’s digital store and redeem the free costumes to your account before the end of July 2019.”

Video of Marvel’s Iron Man VR – Announce Trailer | PS VR

We also got some news about San Diego Comic Con, which will offer a Marvel Games panel. A bunch of amazing games will be discussed including MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, and Marvel’s Avengers.

You can check out all the info below. Having gotten a chance to play Iron Man VR, we can tell you that it’s a whole lot of superhero fun. You can read our preview here, and the game panel announcement is below.

Marvel Games Panel

1:30 PM, Hall H

Get an inside look at the latest and greatest from Marvel Games! Attendees will see exciting new content from MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, and Marvel’s Avengers, with many unannounced surprises and panel exclusives. Host Greg Miller (loudmouth at KindaFunny.com) will be joined by Bill Rosemann (VP & Creative Director, Marvel Games) and other special guests from titles throughout the Marvel Games family!

In more Comic-Con news, we’re getting The Batman Experience to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Batman. The interactive exhibition will have all sorts of Bat-goodies like vehicles, costumes, props and more. This is all taking place at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 18 and will last through Sunday, July 21. It’s all free and you don’t need a badge to check it out. You can pick up tickets for a special ceremony inducting Batman into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame on Wednesday, July 17 at 5 p.m. at ccmgathering.org. For our purposes though, we’ve got game news from the event.

“The Batcave gaming lounge will feature all generations of Batman video and arcade games straight from the DC archives – examples include Warner Bros. titles such as Batman The Brave And The Bold (Wii or 3DS), LEGO Batman 3 (PS4), Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4), and Injustice 2 (PS4) – and are all available to play as part of The Batman Experience.”

Video of Cyberpunk 2077 — Chippin’ In by SAMURAI (Refused)

The upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077 — you know, the one with sparkling mystical rainbow Keanu Reeves — has announced that Refused is set to bring the chrome rock band Samurai from the game to life. CK PROJEKT RED has released the first single, “Chippin’ In,” which you can listen to above.

“Cooperation with the acclaimed Swedish punk rock formation involves writing, recording, and producing an EP featuring the greatest hits of Samurai, with creative direction provided by CD PROJEKT RED’s composer team headed by Marcin Przybyłowicz. Tracks born from the partnership include ones both heavily inspired by the original source material, as well as original tracks created by the band exclusively for Cyberpunk 2077.

“Gamers worldwide already got a taste of Refused’s work for CD PROJEKT RED’s upcoming open world, action-adventure story, with Samurai’s “Chippin’ In” concluding the E3 2019 Cinematic Trailer for the game. Today, to celebrate the announcement, Samurai’s iconic track has been made available across select digital stores and streaming services.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is available right now for pre-order and will hit PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on April 16, 2020.

