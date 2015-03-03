Ava tests scheming humans in new trailer for Alex Garland's Ex Machina

Check out the debut American trailer for Ex Machina, Alex Garland's new futuristic film exploring the limits and liabilities of human interaction with a complex artificial intelligence. The story follows a young programmer named Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson) who accepts an invitation to visit his billionaire boss's remote estate, which just happens to be a mad scientist's AI lab that is home to a seductive next-generation robot named Ava (Alicia Vikander). The eccentric CEO, Nathan Bateman, is played by Oscar Isaac, who is soon to be seen in Star Wars VII, and his motivations for luring the confused computer tech to his luxurious lair involve the testing of his latest experiment to discover the boundaries of its sexuality and emotional core. As with most of these cinematic Q&A sessions with advanced androids, blood is spilled and it doesn't appear to turn out well for anyone.

Have a look at the official trailer and tell us your theories on the negative test results.

Alex Garland's Ex Machina infiltrates the SXSW Film Festival on March 14, 2015, then gets a wide release on April 10, 2015.

(Via Geek Tyrant)