Lightsabers at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Tag: Movies
Rancor teeth make ingredient list for build-your-own lightsabers at Galaxy’s Edge
David Schoelen cosplay
Tag: Features
The cosplayer behind Dragpool unveils his creative process
Captain Marvel Brie Larson
Objects in Space 3/15/19: She's just the beginning
Flash Justice League
Tag: Movies
Ezra Miller teaming up with Grant Morrison to write his own draft of The Flash
machina_a.jpg

Ava tests scheming humans in new trailer for Alex Garland's Ex Machina

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Mar 3, 2015

Check out the debut American trailer for Ex Machina, Alex Garland's new futuristic film exploring the limits and liabilities of human interaction with a complex artificial intelligence.   The story follows a young programmer named Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson) who accepts an invitation to visit his billionaire boss's remote estate, which just happens to be a mad scientist's AI lab that is home to a seductive next-generation robot named Ava (Alicia Vikander).  The eccentric CEO, Nathan Bateman, is played by Oscar Isaac, who is soon to be seen in Star Wars VII, and his motivations for luring the confused computer tech to his luxurious lair involve the testing of his latest experiment to discover the boundaries of its sexuality and emotional core.   As with most of these cinematic Q&A sessions with advanced androids, blood is spilled and it doesn't appear to turn out well for anyone.  

Have a look at the official trailer and tell us your theories on the negative test results.

Alex Garland's Ex Machina infiltrates the SXSW Film Festival on March 14, 2015, then gets a wide release on April 10, 2015.

(Via Geek Tyrant)

alex_garland_natalie_portman_annihilation_set.jpg
Ex Machina's Alex Garland sets tech thriller TV series at FX as post-Annihilation project
Matthew Jackson
Mar 13, 2018
annihilation_shimmer.jpg
Alex Garland on the ‘meaningless’ self-destruction at the heart of Annihilation
Brian Silliman
Feb 22, 2018
Swamp Thing
Could Alex Garland adapt Alan Moore? Annihilation director expresses interest in Swamp Thing, Halo Jones
Andrew Wheeler
Feb 12, 2018
Alex-Garland-Ex-Machina.jpg
Annihilation's Alex Garland developing 'technology based' sci-fi series for FX
Adam Pockross
Feb 9, 2018
