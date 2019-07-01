WIRE Buzz: Avatar cast BTS pic; Lucifer EP explains show ending; more

Today’s WIRE Buzz focuses on two properties: one that will seemingly never die and one that’s mere existence is a miracle attributable to the persistence of fan bases. Avatar and Lucifer are on the opposite ends of the spectrum here, but both have some interesting news about their longevity — with some added genre news to round things out.

But first, let’s check in on the Avatar sequels. The follow-up films to one of the most successful movies of all time have been a long time coming. The James Cameron-masterminded franchise has faced delays and strange filming schedules as it creates tons and tons of movies at the same time. Despite all of fans’ worries, it seems that everything is going just fine thanks to a new series of photos released on the franchise’s official Twitter account.

Check them out:

It’s exciting to see the secretive filming of the Avatar franchise has entered into one of its on-location phases of live-action filming, and even more exciting to see newcomers and old hats alike share a New Zealand meal. Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Jemaine Clement, and yes, James Cameron wined and dined in a photo that celebrates the sequels’ continued production.

Avatar 2 is headed to theaters on Dec. 17, 2021

Next, the little sexy demon series that could, AKA Lucifer, had recently announced that it had landed a fifth and final season. Now one of its executive producers has spoken directly to fans in order to clear up misconceptions and assure the show’s base that this decision was a healthy and mutual one.

Take a look:

Ildy Modrovich explains to the Lucifam that she and the cast couldn’t be happier with giving Lucifer the ending it deserves. She also attributes the show’s final two seasons, which moved to Netflix, directly to the outspoken fan community. This “message of love” should make the pain of losing Lucifer a bittersweet pill to swallow for those who fought for its renewal, but its acknowledgement of its fan’s power shows just what kind of power niche audiences can have when they band together.

Speaking of niche, eko and Bullitt are joining forces for a few new interactive series after the success of Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch put the format at the forefront of genre. According to a release, the two companies are pairing to create the shows Scroll Wheel of Time and Second Chance.

The former, a comedy from creators Paul Scheer and Nick Giovannetti, will follow a pair of time-travelling rappers while the latter, from Christian Cantamessa and Richard Elliott, is simply described as a sci-fi show. "In the spirit of the project,” said Scheer, “I want YOU to choose how I feel: a.) very excited to be working with these talented people b.) daunted by this amazing new medium and want to self medicate or c.) makes me want to break dance with a dinosaur in a karate gi.” So yes, that sounds awesome. Scroll Wheel of Time is expected to premiere sometime in 2020.

Finally, Rob Zombie’s horror trilogy started with House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects comes to a close with 3 From Hell, which now has a release date. According to a release, the film will have a schlocky three-day theatrical premiere running from Sept. 16-18, which will feature some behind-the-scenes footage screened along with the film. A new poster for the film can be found below: