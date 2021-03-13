Avatar overtakes Avengers: Endgame to reclaim top spot as history’s highest-grossing film

Marvel’s Morgan Stark may love her proud Iron Man papa a whole three thousand, but it’s probably Avatar mastermind James Cameron who’s loving the box office right about now. Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi movie epic reportedly has just overtaken Avengers: Endgame to once again claim the crown as the highest-grossing movie in history.

Deadline reports that Avatar’s resurgence comes thanks to the film's recent box office re-release in China. Chinese moviegoers headed back to bask in Pandora’s azure aura to the tune of an estimated $8.9 million in weekend revenue through Saturday, March 13. Avatar’s fresh reemergence at the Chinese box office was enough to close the incredibly tight, $7.82M gap between Endgame’s $2,797,501,328 lifetime haul and Avatar’s pre-weekend total of $2,789,679,794.

Endgame surpassed Avatar’s longstanding, chart-topping title back in July of 2019, nearly three months after its April 26 premiere to round out the MCU's epic Infinity saga. Deadline’s report notes that Avatar is likely to hang onto and widen its newly-reclaimed box office lead even further, on the strength of the reissue’s projected $58 million through the lifespan of its current release cycle overseas.

Thanks to Disney’s recent acquisition of Fox (which previously owned the rights to Avatar), the Mouse House benefits no matter which film sits atop the all-time charts. And with Cameron currently deep in development on no fewer than three Avatar sequels, the franchise just might be poised to rake in Unobtanium levels of box office moolah before it’s all said and done. Watch for Avatar 2 to illuminate theaters on Dec. 16 of next year.