Stunning concept art for James Cameron's Avatar sequels reveals new worlds

It's been over 10 years since James Cameron took us on a magical field trip to the planet Pandora in Avatar. Ever since then, the director has been hard at work making not just one, but four massive sequels to a film that kicked off the RealD 3D craze and was the highest-grossing movie in cinematic history until Avengers: Endgame came along in 2019.

The next four entries in the Avatar franchise will continue to build out the world of Pandora, taking us far beyond the lush jungles seen in the original. While the first follow-up is more than a year away, 20th Century Fox (now owned by Disney) decided to unveil some truly stunning concept art for the Cameron's upcoming slate of sci-fi adventures.

Check it out below:

The tropical/seaside setting is something we've known about for a while now, as Cameron intends to introduce audiences to other clans of Na'vi in the new films. For example, Bailey Bass is playing Tsireya of the Metkayina Clan, a character described as "the young Neytiri of the ocean."

A little over two years ago, it was rumored that Avatar 2 would be sub-titled The Way of Water. We're still waiting on a hard confirmation for that, but the name certainly fits with the backdrop.

"We don’t need to go to another world if we want water, we’re going to go to the oceans of Pandora," producer Jon Landau said in the summer of 2018. "We’re going to go to totally different environments, we’re going to meet different cultures. Just like our planet is as diverse culturally as we are environmentally, we want to introduce people to different cultures."

Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), Sigourney Weaver (Dr. Grace Augustine), and Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge) are members of the original cast set to return. Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis, Michelle Yeoh, and Jemaine Clement are among the newcomers.

Avatar 2 arrives in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021. It will be followed by three sequels in 2023, 2025, and 2027 respectively. As of December 2019, Avatar 4 had a completed script and was well on its way to the motion capture process.