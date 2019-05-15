WIRE Buzz: Avatar sequels add Jemaine Clement; Preacher drops final season pics; more

Science and religion lead today’s WIRE Buzz, with Avatar’s intellectuals adding another crew member to the sci-fi series’ cast while Preacher gives fans a first look at its forthcoming fourth and final season.

First, let’s get into director James Cameron’s world of Pandora. In a casting announcement that follows the franchise’s addition of actors like Vin Diesel and Michelle Yeoh, What We Do in the Shadows creator/star Jemaine Clement will be playing marine biologist Dr. Garvin in the sequels.

Check it out:

Cameron even mentions that Garvin is one of his favorite characters in the franchise, welcoming Clement in his own tweet:

Perhaps it was all the Inner City Pressure that pushed the New Zealander out to the wild edge of space, but all fans know for sure is that it’s Business Time for this particular addition to the human side of the interplanetary conflict.

Avatar 2 is expected to hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.

Next, we travel to a world just as strange but completely different: that of AMC’s Preacher. In a release, the show has given fans a few new photos from the fourth and final season to pore over before its premiere.

Yes, Hitler is in charge of hell and the team — Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), Tulip (Ruth Negga), and Cassidy (Joe Gilgun) — have to go find and/or talk to God as everything seems to come to an end. But at least these pictures look cool, right?

Take a look:





Source: AMC Source: AMC Source: AMC hide thumbnails show thumbnails

Yes, that’s a metal detector in the desert. What would you expect? Something to be easy? As for the hooka bar and bloody jail cell... well, we suppose it’s all part of God’s plan. What do you think about this look at the end of showrunner Sam Catlin and EPs Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s comic adaptation?

Preacher begins its final season on Aug. 4.

Finally, a bit of an update on director Roland Emmerich's upcoming sci-fi Moonfall. Little is known about the epic that the Independence Day helmer will be leading from a script by Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen, but a new talk with Deadline reveals its touchstones.

“If you like my movies, you’ll like this movie," the director said. "It’s very much like 2012 and Independence Day. It’s a mix of the two, but without an extraterrestrial element. There is a big twist at some point, but I don’t want to give that away now." Sounds like an M. Night Shyamalan tease if we've ever heard one - though without aliens, it must be something to do with the silly humans ruining their own environment.

The film plans on starting production in 2020.