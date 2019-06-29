The Avengers assemble in Seattle for Ace Comic Con

We might have reached the Endgame to the Infinity Saga, but the love for the Avengers will never cease. The romance was apparent at this weekend's Ace Comic Con in Seattle, Washington. Chris Evans (Captain America), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Don Cheadle (War Machine) were on hand to answer fan questions and discuss everything Marvel.

Moderated by the always excellent Angelique Roche, the panel started with their initial reactions to seeing Avengers: Endgame. Renner has only seen the movie once, and from the sounds of it, that was enough (in the right way). "It wrecked me," he said, "from the opening scene to the end, I laughed, I cried, I never saw it again." He then went on to talk about how he was as surprised at some scenes as some fans were since he only got his parts of the script, "I got to truly enjoy it as a fan."

Cheadle had only seen it once as well, "I didn't know what to expect," he said, "I was excited during the process to see it all put together and [it was great] to see how people reacted." Evans added that he "doesn't watch a lot of his movies at the premiere, but I wanted to share this experience with the fans."

The conversation moved on to their specific characters. Roche asked Evans if there was a part of Cap's portrayal that he had to preserve throughout the series. "That's the challenge because he's the type of person who always puts himself last," Evans said. "It became such collaboration in terms of trying to preserve his nature. He's kind of a taciturn guy. It's hard to create stories around him. I would rely on the Russos and the Feiges and the Markus and McFeely's to find ways to make him consistent, yet entertaining."

Renner discussed coming back to the fold after missing out on Infinity War, zeroing in on shooting the pivotal scene with Scarlett Johansson to get the Soul Stone. "It was a tough scene for us to shoot. It's a re-shoot we did about six months ago. The original was a lot more complicated with an attack by Thanos. This was just us." (It was certainly the right choice. Although a Thanos attack would have fit with the overall epic feel of the film, having Clint's and Natasha's last moments together without any interference made it much more personal, and wrenching.)

Cheadle talked about his role as War Machine and the response he's gotten not only from those in the armed forces but those with disabilities. "I've had many responses from the community. I worked with people with spinal injuries. They're now campaigning to make sure that people with these types of injuries can portray these characters [basically as themselves] in movies."

The panel closed out with a fun Q&A from the audience. One fan asked Cheadle if Captain Planet could take on Thanos. Of course, he would. Other questions ranged from the obvious time travel questions regarding Endgame to their favorite fight scenes. In case it wasn't obvious before, Evans' favorite is the elevator scene from Winter Soldier (which, of course, got its own reprise in Endgame).

Fittingly, the panel then ended to a standing ovation from the fans in the Emerald City. Avengers: Endgame is currently being rereleased in theaters with additional footage. It arrives on digital July 30, and on Blu-ray Aug. 13.

Video of Avengers: Endgame Trailer Breakdown | ECCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE



