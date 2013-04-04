Latest Stories

Avengers assemble for deleted scenes + alternate Iron Man 2 ending

Dany Roth
Apr 4, 2013

Joss Whedon's Avengers is the gift that keeps on giving. 

While we're excited about Marvel's Phase II of superhero films, Phase I, original flavor, still has exciting things to offer. Most notably a veritable cornucopia of Avengers scenes that were cut from the film.

While Whedon had, at one point, said there was very little left on the cutting-room floor, we were amazed to discover a bevy of beautiful character moments that, while left out for a reason, add a great depth to our heroes (and villains) after the fact. Cap, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, Hawkeye, and even Loki get moments all their own. Plus, we get a lovel story from two relative unknowns -- a cop and a waitress. 

And if that's not enough for you, then why don't we unveil the story that explains that Shwarma scene? You wanted to know, didn't you? Consider it done.

 

And much like all the Marvel movies, we've got one last trick up our sleeve. Lest you think Avengers is the only game in town, here's an alternate ending for Iron Man 2.

(via Comic Book Movie)

