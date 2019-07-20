WIRE Buzz: Endgame deleted scene goes for bathroom humor; Ad Astra clip explores moon landing

Fans can finally see another Avengers: Endgame deleted scene, although this time it's about something Rocket wishes he never saw.

The clip, shared by IGN, catches up with Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) during the time heist on Asgard. It also catches Rocket as he finds Thor, well, answering the call of nature off the side of a balcony, to Rocket's deep disgust.

“I said I want to claw my eyes out but unfortunately it wouldn't do anything cause I already saw the awfulness,” Rocket said.

'It's a quick scene that doesn't add much to the plot — you can find out how Rocket got the Aether-extracting gizmo he uses later on Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) — but it does offer some good laughs in the form of drunken Thor being directionally challenged.



Today marks 50 years since humankind made that giant leap and landed on the moon. To commemorate the moon landing, the team behind the upcoming space exploration film Ad Astra released a new featurette looking at the impact of the Apollo 11 mission.

James Gray's upcoming space drama follows an astronaut (Brad Pitt), sent back into space on a mission to find his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones), who is on the edges of the solar system. The featurette includes some new footage from the film, focused mainly on the majesty of rockets launching into the skies, with some shots echoing film of the Apollo missions.

“Space travel really entranced human beings since the beginning,” Gray said. “I think the Apollo program is one of the great achievements in all of human history. We're not really meant to be in space.”

Gray praised the drive of humanity's desire to explore, echoing Pitt's character in being enamored by the vastness of the stars.

Ad Astra is due in theaters Sept. 20.

Superman's pal is saying goodbye to Supergirl.

Mehcad Brooks, who has been a fixture on Supergirl since its first season as James Olsen, will be leaving the series in the first half of its fifth season, per Entertainment Weekly. Details on how he leaves are vague, but per the show's two showrunners, there is room for him to return.

“We love Mehcad and we’re sad to see him leave the show as a series regular, but we’re excited for both Mehcad and James Olsen’s future,” Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller said in a statement. “He’ll always be a part of our Supergirl family and we look forward to James returning to National City at some point to visit his sister and his super friends.”

Brooks' Olsen started as a love interest for Kara (Melissa Benoist) before becoming the superhero Guardian as the show progressed.