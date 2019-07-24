The Avengers: Endgame blooper reel is 3000 times funnier than your average blooper reel

There is no doubt that Avengers: Endgame is the saddest and most emotional entry in the MCU to date, but that doesn't mean the movie's set was a constant place of somberness and melancholy. In fact, a light-hearted snippet of the comic book movie's blooper reel from the upcoming home release (via EW) proves that there were plenty of laughs, smiles, and jokes throughout the making of it.

In the video below, you'll see the ensemble cast goofing around during scenes involving Lebowski Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton), and 2012-era Captain America (Chris Evans) who mistakes his future self for a shape-shifting Loki. And remember that epic moment when Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) confronts Thanos in the epic battle near the end of the film? Well, it took more than one take to get her approach just right. You'll see what we mean in just a sec...

Over the weekend, the three-hour superhero flick dethroned James Cameron's Avatar (2009) as the highest-grossing movie of all time. Cameron graciously ceded the crown over to Marvel Studios/Disney in a a tweet that placed Iron Man among certain fauna from Pandora.

Avengers: Endgame arrives on digital platforms Thursday, July 30. It hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand Thursday, August 13. To promote the home release, Marvel Studios is holding the "We Love You 3000" Tour across nine cities in the U.S. The tour kicked off at SDCC and will end at D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on August 23.