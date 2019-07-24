Latest Stories

Light of My Life Casey Affleck
Tag: Movies
Casey Affleck imagines a world with no women in first Light of My Life trailer
Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation
Tag: Science
Science Behind the Fiction: Are we getting closer to TNG's Data and his artificial skin?
MV5BMGRlODgxMmYtZjI5Zi00YzcwLWI1ZWMtNmM2M2M4NWRhMmQ3XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyODc0MjMwMzQ@._V1_
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: A Xena: Warrior Princess movie? Plus, Margot Robbie goes for Ameri-Scares
The InBetween NBC.JPG
Tag: Videos
EXCLUSIVE: Pyromaniac on the loose in fiery clip from NBC’s paranormal thriller The InBetween
Avengers Endgame blooper reel
More info i
Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney
Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News

The Avengers: Endgame blooper reel is 3000 times funnier than your average blooper reel

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Jul 24, 2019

There is no doubt that Avengers: Endgame is the saddest and most emotional entry in the MCU to date, but that doesn't mean the movie's set was a constant place of somberness and melancholy. In fact, a light-hearted snippet of the comic book movie's blooper reel from the upcoming home release (via EW) proves that there were plenty of laughs, smiles, and jokes throughout the making of it.

In the video below, you'll see the ensemble cast goofing around during scenes involving Lebowski Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton), and 2012-era Captain America (Chris Evans) who mistakes his future self for a shape-shifting Loki. And remember that epic moment when Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) confronts Thanos in the epic battle near the end of the film? Well, it took more than one take to get her approach just right. You'll see what we mean in just a sec...

Over the weekend, the three-hour superhero flick dethroned James Cameron's Avatar (2009) as the highest-grossing movie of all time. Cameron graciously ceded the crown over to Marvel Studios/Disney in a a tweet that placed Iron Man among certain fauna from Pandora.

Avengers: Endgame arrives on digital platforms Thursday, July 30. It hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand Thursday, August 13. To promote the home release, Marvel Studios is holding the "We Love You 3000" Tour across nine cities in the U.S. The tour kicked off at SDCC and will end at D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on August 23.

Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: marvel studios
Tag: MCU
Tag: Robert Downey Jr.
Tag: Chris Evans
Tag: Russo Brothers

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: