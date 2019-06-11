You can rent that cabin from Avengers: Endgame. No weddings (or funerals) allowed.

Whether it was the site where Tony Stark was recruited for a heist or the place where a funeral (or was it a wedding?) gathered the Avengers, Endgame’s iconic lakeside cabin was a setting that fans of the MCU won’t soon forget. And, as it turns out, they can create their own memories there.

The Fairburn, Georgia cabin is available to rent on Airbnb from a man named Ed. The three bed, three bath is the perfect spot for a geeky getaway, because as the listing’s description reads “Avengers Endgame fans... Would you like to stay in Tony Stark's cabin? This is the iconic cabin in the movie!”

SYFY WIRE contacted Ed for proof of this claim. Ed responded that, “we are in the credits of the movie... the movie was filmed on this 8,000 acre private farm. No more proof needed!” Now if we could just see a slowed-down version of the credits for confirmation, we’d be set. That said, the cabin’s listed pictures certainly look like the location filmed by the Avengers stars in the videos below:

However, that large group of people won’t be replicated by renters anytime soon: smoking, parties, or events are strictly prohibited at the cabin. Six people max. And enterprising Marvel fans may want to act fast if they plan on staying, as the price is only going up. After reportedly starting at $330 a night this morning, at publication, a night at the Stark retreat will run you $800 a day. You might need to be a weapon-dealing billionaire playboy to afford that.