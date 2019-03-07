Avengers: Endgame concept art shows remaining heroes ready for an epic battle

So far, we've received two teaser trailers and one teaser poster for Avengers: Endgame, which arrives late next month. Now, we can add a beautiful piece of concept art to our growing pantheon of glimpses at the highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War sequel, which finds all the remaining Marvel heroes preparing to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin) and reverse his deadly Infinity Gauntlet snap from the last film.

The artwork comes courtesy of ForbiddenPlanet.com, where one can find a listing for a special Endgame-themed issue of Marvel Studios Movie Magazine. Set to go on sale two days after the movie's theatrical release, the publication's cover promises "exclusive comics," "behind-the-scenes secrets," and a look "inside the mind of Thanos."

Check out the cover below. Some have speculated that the illustrations were done by famed cinematic artist, Drew Struzan (though that's yet to be confirmed). We have a hunch that it might be part of the larger theatrical poster for the film, since it seems to cut off.

Working our way down from top to bottom, we can see: Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo); Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and what looks to be War Machine (Don Cheadle).

Written by Infinity War scribes, Christopher Markus Stephen McFeely, Endgame is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the helmers of the previous movie as well as Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26 — exactly one year after Infinity War. While unconfirmed at this time, there is the persistent rumor that the movie could clock in at a whopping three hours, the longest Marvel movie in history. The Endgame issue of Marvel Studios Movie Magazine goes on sale April 28.