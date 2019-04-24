9 Avengers characters we'd honestly be fine seeing die in Endgame

With just over 24 hours until most of the nation pours into movie theaters to have their hearts broken over Avengers: Endgame, we want to step in and impart an important point: Not all fictional deaths are created equal, and in fact, we wouldn't even mind seeing some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes bite (or permanently be turned into) the dust.

Thanks to their interlocking adventures and long actor contracts, the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have become something like a national family. But there are a lot of heroes, and some of them are more interesting than others. Plus, in some cases, the best story choice for some of these characters, even the most beloved of them, demands their shuffle off this mortal coil. After all, if there are no stakes, how can they really be selfless superheroes?

So with the arcs of these characters in mind, we've decided to get real and accept that some Avengers are going to die because that's what good storytelling (and again, some actor contracts) demands. And just as you no doubt have the names of people in your family you'd be more OK with dying than others (don't deny it), we've put together a list of the Avengers and Avenger-adjacent characters whose deaths might make us sad, but that we can ultimately accept.