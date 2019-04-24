9 Avengers characters we'd honestly be fine seeing die in Endgame

With just over 24 hours until most of the nation pours into movie theaters to have their hearts broken over Avengers: Endgame, we want to step in and impart an important point: Not all fictional deaths are created equal, and in fact, we wouldn't even mind seeing some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes bite (or permanently be turned into) the dust.
Thanks to their interlocking adventures and long actor contracts, the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have become something like a national family. But there are a lot of heroes, and some of them are more interesting than others. Plus, in some cases, the best story choice for some of these characters, even the most beloved of them, demands their shuffle off this mortal coil. After all, if there are no stakes, how can they really be selfless superheroes?
So with the arcs of these characters in mind, we've decided to get real and accept that some Avengers are going to die because that's what good storytelling (and again, some actor contracts) demands. And just as you no doubt have the names of people in your family you'd be more OK with dying than others (don't deny it), we've put together a list of the Avengers and Avenger-adjacent characters whose deaths might make us sad, but that we can ultimately accept.
Scarlet Witch
This is no slight on Elizabeth Olsen, who is a great actress. She just never got much to do with the character, starting with her first appearance as a confused and abused mutant in Avengers: Age of Ultron and on through Avengers: Infinity War.
Wanda Maximoff has mostly played off men, starting with her brother, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's not Quicksilver, and then on with her boo, Paul Bettany's Vision, and while it was nice to see two outcasts find love, there was nothing particularly compelling about their relationship. Sure, maybe that'll change in their upcoming Disney+ show, WandaVision, but their presence there (and its rumored historical setting) is all the more reason to ax Scarlet Witch from the MCU movies.
Clint Barton
Clint Barton was one of the primary focuses in Age of Ultron and then just about disappeared for nearly half a decade. He was put out to pasture — literally, as he lived on a farm with his family — and until the trailer for Endgame, largely forgotten by fans as the MCU started pumping out more movies per year. Now, he's back with a new haircut and eyes burning with malice, and it's a good bet that he'll play a big role in Endgame. Fine with us — give him one last heroic run for old time's sake and call it a day. The guy just shoots arrows, his luck has got to be running out.
Tony Stark
This is a tough one, because we love Tony Stark. He's the guy who started it all, has done by far the most talking in this decade-plus run of movies, and is now a mentor to our young Peter Parker, which adds some emotional heft to his ongoing presence. But if this truly the end of an era, it would make sense to see Tony sign off with one final act of heroism, perhaps performing the ultimate sacrifice for his friends and to finally atone for the industrial sins of his past. It'd be sad, but again, good storytelling.
Groot
Sure, he's an adorable, lovable tree that just about everyone loves. But after two Guardians of the Galaxy movies and a biggish part in Infinity War, he's kind of become a one-note joke that frankly isn't all that funny anymore. Plus, it's gonna take him a long time to get big again, rendering him kind of useless in battle. Sorry, Groot — you are dead.
Peter Quill
We found out he's half-god in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, so it's unclear how easy he'd be to kill. Chris Pratt is great in this role, but in seeing all the Guardians working with the rest of the MCU, Quill sort of sags in comparison.
Steve Rogers
God, this one hurts. But, yeah, I’m okay with Steve Rogers dying in Endgame. Will I cry? Absolutely. Will I go through the five stages of grief? Without a doubt. But I’ve been preparing myself for this moment for some time. Chris Evans’ contract is up and he’s been ready to leave this role behind for a while. I support him in his endeavors.
Plus, while Steve Rogers’ Captain America is a revelation, the heart of the Avengers and a hero by every definition of the word, it might be time for the original Avengers to step aside and let the newbies take up the metaphorical shield. Steve’s had his movie trilogy and led the Avengers since 2012 — it’s time to move on.
Bucky Barnes
Sure, he's smoldering and cool, but Bucky doesn't say much and really doesn't bring much to the table when Steve isn't around. And even then, he's sort of a bore. He served his purpose in the first few phases of the MCU. He's going to be in a Disney+ series with Falcon, so he probably won't die, but we won't cry if he does kick it and Marvel finds a way to make the show work regardless.
Hank Pym
Hank Pym is a dick. There, I said it. I don’t really care if he dies. He’s a bad parent and a mean person. Yeah, he’s a genius, but now that we have Janet van Dyne to be the resident expert in all things Quantum Realm, Hank can eat it in Endgame. That's all. Moving on.
Doctor Strange
He's just annoying.