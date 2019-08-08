Avengers: Endgame directors say some huge Easter eggs still haven't been found

Endgame still hasn't reached its endgame. Like Guardians of the Galaxy's Holy Grail of Easter eggs that writer/director James Gunn has been teasing for years, Avengers: Endgame seems to have more to offer diehard, nitpicking fans — if only they could look closely enough at the right parts. Now that the film is out on home release, viewers have been poring over every frame in exacting detail, but something remains hidden. That shouldn't drive anyone to become a Mad Titan, right?

This information came to light when the directors of the film, Anthony and Joe Russo, did an AMA on Reddit yesterday. Never ones for explicit answers, the kings of MCU secrecy answered the question from user edmoody69 with a response as vague as their press conferences.

"Are there any important Easter eggs in Endgame that haven’t been found yet?" the user asked. "Yes," the brothers replied. Great. Perfect. Time to start hunting. Maybe it won't take fans half a decade (or more!) to find out what they're referring to this time around. What obscure comic reference did they include? What gag relating to their previous TV work (Maybe Jeff Winger and the gang from Community suited up for that final battle, too)? The possibilities are as infinite as those stones in the film's gauntlets.

But that's not all the pair teased during their Q&A. Subjects like other franchises they'd want to work on ("We are quietly, and secretly working on one right now") or possible director's cuts of the Marvel movies (not happening) also came up, but nothing was as tantalizing as the idea that Endgame still contained an unsurfaced treasure. One fun tidbit for those interested in the nuts and bolts of moviemaking came about when asked about the gargantuan logistical task of reintroducing all the various superheroes for their final fight against Thanos. The portals, the charge, all of it. How did they decide who goes when — and more importantly, who goes first?

"We spent a lot of time in the edit room playing around with the sequencing of the portals," the directors wrote. "We probably didn't lock that section of the movie until about a month before the film was in theaters. We always wanted Sam to be the first one to communicate with Cap via his comm and Sam was last in Wakanda, so logically the first portal that would open would be the Wakandan portal. And the first person that would logically walk through a portal from Wakanda would be the king himself, bringing his army once again to the defense of Cap and the world."

If things like that have such deep justification, fans can bet that this Easter egg is one esoteric little gag — but that certainly won't stop them from looking. What have you found so far as you've combed through the film?