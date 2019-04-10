Avengers: Endgame snaps out Force Awakens for Fandango ticket record in first week

Much like the Mad Titan himself, Avengers: Endgame pretty much holds an unlimited amount of power at its fingertips, able to vanquish even the strongest of foes.

This morning, Fandango announced the highly-anticipated sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is now the site's top-selling film in terms of presales. In fact, the movie sold five times as many tickets as its predecessor in the first seven days since they became available for purchase.

Last week, it also shot to the top of the list for highest presales in the first 24 hours, needing just six hours to beat out The Force Awakens' record; TFA previously held the record for most presales in the first week as well. Over the last two days alone, Endgame was the top seller on Fandango's site, outselling ever other movie, even though it doesn't hit theaters for another two weeks.

Video of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame | Film Clip

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see a record amount of fans reporting sick to work or taking the day off on Friday, April 26 because they’ll be attending opening day screenings of Avengers: Endgame,” said Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis in an official release. “Even though Endgame has sold out thousands of showtimes, there are still plenty of tickets still available on Fandango for the year’s most anticipated movie.”

When tickets first went on sale last Tuesday, theater websites for AMC and Alamo Drafthouse crashed almost immediately due to the abnormal increase in web traffic. The subsequent reaction on Twitter was, as you'd expect, thoroughly hilarious. Tickets were becoming so hard to come by, that folks were trying to auction them off on eBay for thousands of dollars. But as Davis said, there are still plenty of tickets out there that won't force you to take out a second mortgage on your home.

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

To keep up with the demand, Fandango's theater partners are adding new times and screens to the roster for a film that runs just a hair over three hours. Don't be surprised if that's all your local multiplex is playing on the weekend of the 26th.

Avengers: Endgame begins screening previews Thursday, April 25 before opening wide Friday, April 26. Some estimates say it could make as much as $300 million domestically and $840 internationally in its first weekend alone.