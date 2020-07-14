We love this 3000! Avengers: Endgame final battle goes retro in 16-bit animation

Latest Stories

Contributed by
Josh Weiss
Jul 14, 2020
On your left! Animator John Stratman has done it again with another 16-bit project that turns Avengers: Endgame's final battle into a piece of retro gaming. Following up Part 1 from last summer, the new video picks up right after all the resurrected heroes come through Doctor Strange's portals. Summoning Mjolnir, Captain America instructs the Avengers to assemble and we're off to the races.

"I originally started progress on this a week after the first one, but threw in the towel when I realized how big it was," Stratman tells SYFY WIRE. "Like the Snyder Cut, the circumstances leading to this being made were very unique. I needed something exciting to carry me through quarantine, and media production and releases everywhere were slowing down. I thought it was time to try again."

As you'll see, the 16-bit translation covers all the big moments: Tony's heartwarming reunion with Peter Parker, Scarlet Witch unleashing her rage on Thanos, Captain Marvel tearing through a spaceship, Tony's ultimate sacrifice (and his subsequent funeral), and more.

Watch now:

"Once I knew I had the right approach, everything just started falling into place. I got to dig even deeper into the well of Marvel games, incorporating even more obscure sounds and assets into it," Stratman continues. "I even included five characters that weren’t originally there as a bonus. And now, a video I was once too scared to make has been complete. It feels incredibly good."

If you look closely, you'll see that those five bonus characters are the Defenders (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist) and everybody's favorite Merc With a Mouth, Deadpool.

