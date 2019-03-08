Avengers: Endgame is finally finished, and here's how the Russo brothers celebrated

It's finally official: All that’s left to do is sit back, let Captain Marvel set the stage, and soak in a few more weeks’ worth of hype. After all the reshoots, edits, and finishing touches, everyone involved in breathing life into Avengers: Endgame has finished their work, and the movie is in its final state.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo tweeted today that the final cut of Endgame is locked and ready to roll, celebrating the end of the editing process with — what else? — a picture of delicious, trashy junk food.

“Picture is locked” pretty much means the movie's final cut has been set. Now, all that's left is the steady buildup to the film's release date this April, as Marvel’s marketing machinery kicks into overdrive to try to make this one of the biggest movies in history. That should be a snap.

With Captain Marvel tracking higher ahead of its opening weekend than original projections had indicated, it’ll be interesting to see how Endgame’s opening box office shapes up. If Marvel didn’t say another word about anything Avengers-related between now and the movie’s release, the pent-up anticipation that’s left fans in suspense since last year’s Avengers: Infinity War cliffhanger would still be enough to pack theaters.

As if to prove how little added hype this movie needs, Marvel’s own Avengers: Endgame web page remains more or less blank: There’s a countdown clock, the trailer from last December that’s been viewed nearly 90 million times... and not much else. An early analyst projection last week forecast Endgame could rake in $282 million in its debut weekend. That’s a figure that would, ahem, decimate the all-time record set only a year ago by Infinity War’s $258 million.

For now, all eyes are on Captain Marvel — thanks in no small part to the fact that her insignia is the last thing we see in the Infinity War post-credits. Captain Marvel opens today, while Avengers: Endgame blasts into theaters April 26.