Avengers: Endgame projected to make more than $1 billion in the next week

Whatever it takes... After a year of anxious breath-holding, the follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, has finally arrived. Ahead of its North America preview screenings this evening, the three-hour, two minute blockbuster first bowed in 25 foreign markets and is already shattering box office records with debuts well above its predecessor.

In its first day abroad, the movie's snapping its gauntlet'd fingers to $169 million with $107.2 million of that massive figure coming from China. That's the best single-day opening in China, eclipsing last year's Monster Hunt 2, which only mustered $85 million in the first 24 hours. Korea came in second with $8.4 million; Australia in third with $7 million; France in fourth with $6 million; Italy in fifth with $5.8 million; and Germany in seventh with $5.6 million.

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

With an estimated first global weekend opening of $900 - $950 million, it's almost assured that Endgame will surpass the $1 billion-mark in just one week. That projection is over $100 million more than the one from a month ago. No other movie in history, except maybe the first Avatar, has had that kind of lucrative firepower. Like Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Infinity War, this film is all-powerful and seemingly unbeatable.

At home, the feature is receiving the widest theatrical release in history, playing at 4,600 locations. It could snap out the opening weekend record with $270 - $300 million. According to Fandango, more than 4,000 showtimes were sold out, but new ones are being continually added in order to keep up with demand. In fact, AMC announced earlier in the week that certain theaters would remain open for three days straight starting tonight.

“The wait is finally over,” Fandango's Managing Editor Erik Davis said in a statement. “Avengers: Endgame is a masterful epic. It’s everything fans would want: a true culmination of 22 MCU films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it.”

Early social media reactions and critic reviews have universally praised the long-awaited movie, to the point it currently holds a ludicrously high 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

(Box office numbers via The Hollywood Reporter)