Avengers: Endgame almost gave us Iron Man vs Heimdall

Can anyone really argue against the fact that Avengers: Endgame is so awesome that it would certainly be capable of breaking an Awesome-o-meter if such an instrument existed in this dimension? That being said, the epic MCU film could have been even more awesome with an axed sequence that pitted Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) against the all-seeing Heimdall (Idris Elba) during the "Time Heist" portion of the plot.

“Technically in Thor: The Dark World, the Tesseract is in the vault as the Aether is also there,” co-screenwriter Stephen McFeely told Empire. “So that sent Tony to Asgard, and he had an invisible stealth suit, and he fought Heimdall, who could of course see him. I think [co-director] Joe [Russo] went in and said, 'Why don't we go in to Avengers? It's the biggest movie, it's the most fun, let's go.'"

As it plays out onscreen, Tony goes back to the Battle of New York in 2012 with Captain America (Chris Evans) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), while Fat Thor (Chris Hemsworth) hits up Dark World-era Asgard in 2013 with Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

Sneaking through the golden corridors of the cosmic kingdom, the latter two plan to extract the Reality Stone from Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who absorbed the Aether while on Earth. Unable to go through with the mission, Thor ends up having a heart-to-heart with his dead mother, Frigga (Rene Russo), who restores his confidence and allows him to summon the courage to summon Mjolnir one last time. But it wasn't always like that.

“He had some Jane Foster time in one draft. But that didn't seem like his issue," said McFeely's writing partner, Christopher Markus. "He's reduced to a childlike state in his cabin over there in Norway, and he needed advice from his mom, basically. Someone needs to go, 'You're OK. You're a f***--up, and you're OK.'”

Still playing in theaters, Endgame could top James Cameron's Avatar (2009) as the highest-grossing film of all time once it's finished running on the theatrical circuit.