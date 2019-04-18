Thor shows off his snazzy Allen wrench in hilarious Avengers-themed sketch

If you could ask the cast of Avengers: Endgame just one question, what would it be?

That's what Stephen Colbert wanted to find out when he allowed members of his Late Show crew to post specific MCU queries to some of the biggest names in the Marvel Universe. This being a comedic talk show, things took an unexpected turn in Just One Question: Avengers Endgame Edition.

For example, if you're building furniture from IKEA, you don't reach for Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) hammer, Mjolnir — you're actually supposed to use his Allen wrench, Flinjor. In addition, Jeremy Renner's aim is not as good as Hawkeye's, Don Cheadle really loves The Mighty Ducks, and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel will defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) with compassion... just kidding, she punches him into the sun!

Watch the hilarity ensue below. Just be sure to keep an eye on your toaster:

Video of Just One Question: &#039;Avengers: Endgame&#039; Edition

As you can see, the format is somewhat similar to Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets segment, in which celebrities sit in a studio and crack wise to what fans are saying or asking about them.

The sketch also featured Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk). All of these actors will appear in Endgame, as will Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Benedict Wong (Wong), Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts), Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

All of our questions will be answered for real when Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters everywhere on April 26.