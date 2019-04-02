AMC holding 59-hour MCU marathon with every Marvel film in lead-up to Endgame

If you thought Avengers: Endgame's three-hour runtime was intense, you ain't seen nothing yet, kiddo. If you're really seriously, you need the almost-three-day experience.

In the run-up to the release of the massive Infinity War follow-up, three select AMC theaters will be hosting MCU movie marathons by showing all 22 Marvel Studios features, which, when placed back-to-back, encompass 59 whopping hours and 7 minutes of screen time. Remember, dear reader, that's just over 10 years worth of films (dubbed the "Infinity Saga"), from Iron Man (2008), to Captain Marvel (2019).

And here we thought attending that 27-hour marathon before Age of Ultron was tough.

The event begins on Tuesday, April 23 and will keep viewers preoccupied in a dark theater for a little over two days until the theatrical release of Endgame, which will nicely top off the long-running marathon. Assuming you've survived to that point.

That being said, you'll have to sit through some of the MCU's more lackluster installments like, er, Thor: The Dark World before you get to the figurative Promised Land at 5 p.m., an hour earlier than the rest of the public gets to see Endgame. Should you decide to undertake such a difficult quest, you'll also gain access to exclusive collectibles and content as well as special concession counter offers.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters like a punch from Thanos (Josh Brolin) himself on Friday, April 26.

Tickets went on sale today and preview screenings on the evening of Thursday, April 25 pretty much sold out everywhere instantly, causing the Internet to lose its mind.

Indeed, we can't even access AMC's page on the marathon because tickets are in such high demand, crashing websites left and right. We don't even know how much tickets for the marathon cost at this point, but don't expect it to come cheap — we'll update with more details as soon as AMC's website gets back on its feet. However, we do know the three participating theaters are Lincoln Square 13 in New York City, River East 21 in Chicago, and Metreon 16 in San Francisco.

Video of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame | Special Look

And if you’re in a full-on Endgame fever, SYFY WIRE has you covered: we’re counting down to the movie's release with a special podcast series, 22 Days Of Marvel! Each day, a rotating cast of SYFY WIRE hosts will be discussing a new MCU movie, diving deep into the plot, dialogue, and best scenes. Most importantly, they'll be tracking all the connections across these 22 movies and what clues giver us a hint to what happens in Avengers: Endgame.

Stay tuned for subscription and release details!

(certain marathon details via /Film & Newsarama)