Latest Stories

Shaggy and Scooby Doo share a laugh
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Scoob collars Mark Wahlberg and Jason Isaacs; She-Ra powers up with Geena Davis; more
Starks and the Hound at Winterfell in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
This Game of Thrones character wins Iron Throne for baby names, and it's not even close
Endgame & Back to the Future
Tag: Movies
This is heavy: Back to the Future writer approves of Endgame's homage to Marty McFly
Incredible-Hulk
Tag: Fangrrls
74 thoughts we had while watching Hulk and The Incredible Hulk back to back
Spider-Man and Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home
More info i
Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment, Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame finally gets post-credit surprise, it just took a few weeks

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
May 10, 2019

When the Russo brothers said Avengers: Endgame didn’t have an end credits scene, they must have just meant until Marvel took it out of their hands. The film originally screened with nothing more than a hammering sound (harkening back to when Tony Stark built the first Iron Man suit...in a cave...with a box of scraps), but now there’ll be something to shepard MCU fans into the final film of the Phase.

According to Deadline, Avengers: Endgame audiences will now have a special treat before and after the film thanks to Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland. Holland’s upcoming film, Spider-Man: Far From Home already released a trailer heavy on Endgame spoilers and directly tied to events of the film. Now a message from the actor before the film will ask fans to stay after the credits to check out the footage, pushing fans right from the closure of Endgame into the new beginnings of Spidey’s European vacation.

Here’s the trailer again, in case you’re not planning on waiting through the long credit sequence:

These new bookends start this weekend, circumnavigating the inherent spoilers of the trailer by showing it directly after the movie it spoils. However, since it’s been a few fruitful weeks at the box office for Endgame, it’s unclear how many people will stick around for the trailer considering some will be seeing the film for a second (or third) time and the trailer itself has been racking up big numbers in its own right online since Monday. The trailer for director Jon Watts’ return to the MCU currently has 48M views on YouTube.

Spider-Man: Far From Home takes fans on a trip starting July 2.

Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Spider-Man: Far From Home
Tag: Marvel

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: