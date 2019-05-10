Avengers: Endgame finally gets post-credit surprise, it just took a few weeks

When the Russo brothers said Avengers: Endgame didn’t have an end credits scene, they must have just meant until Marvel took it out of their hands. The film originally screened with nothing more than a hammering sound (harkening back to when Tony Stark built the first Iron Man suit...in a cave...with a box of scraps), but now there’ll be something to shepard MCU fans into the final film of the Phase.

According to Deadline, Avengers: Endgame audiences will now have a special treat before and after the film thanks to Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland. Holland’s upcoming film, Spider-Man: Far From Home already released a trailer heavy on Endgame spoilers and directly tied to events of the film. Now a message from the actor before the film will ask fans to stay after the credits to check out the footage, pushing fans right from the closure of Endgame into the new beginnings of Spidey’s European vacation.

Here’s the trailer again, in case you’re not planning on waiting through the long credit sequence:

Video of SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME - Official Trailer

These new bookends start this weekend, circumnavigating the inherent spoilers of the trailer by showing it directly after the movie it spoils. However, since it’s been a few fruitful weeks at the box office for Endgame, it’s unclear how many people will stick around for the trailer considering some will be seeing the film for a second (or third) time and the trailer itself has been racking up big numbers in its own right online since Monday. The trailer for director Jon Watts’ return to the MCU currently has 48M views on YouTube.

Spider-Man: Far From Home takes fans on a trip starting July 2.