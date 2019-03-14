Avengers: Endgame poster credits Danai Gurira after fans protest

The new poster and trailer for Avengers: Endgame dropped earlier today and it took no time at all for fans to scour both for all the details they could. Now, after some were up in arms about one industry detail — outside the MCU — that seemed like more of a snub than an Easter egg, Marvel has released a new poster.

If you take a look at the original poster below, you’ll see the huge pyramid of heroes that have populated all of the Avengers posters:

Credit: Disney

But looking at the acting credits that correspond to each member reveals something strange: all the pictured heroes are credited on the poster except Danai Gurira. Multi-hyphenate Gurira (you may know her stage work or her role on The Walking Dead) made her MCU debut as Okoye in Black Panther and is, as far as fans know, the only surviving representative from that film to make it to Endgame. She’s also bigger than Ant-Man, Rocket Raccoon, War Machine, and Nebula — yet all those characters see their actors’ names on the poster.

This absence was notable not only for being the only one, but for excluding the poster’s sole woman of color. Which, as some noted, is not a great look. Was this a contractual issue? A mistake? A case of literally running out of space? Something else entirely? But fans were not happy about it, taking their protestations to Twitter:

All this commotion must have alerted Marvel or Gurira's representation because mere hours later the company released an updated poster with her credit alongside the other stars:

Okoye is a fan favorite (among SYFY WIRE crew too), so this snub cut deep. Thankfully it was adjusted quickly. Surely everyone agrees Gurira deserves more prominence than being placed next to Gwyneth Paltrow in the lower credits.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.

This article was originally published at 2:39 PM and updated at 3:49 PM with Marvel's response.