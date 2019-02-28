Latest Stories

Black Lagoon Hero
Tag: Movies
Exclusive excerpt from Mallory O'Meara's new novel, The Lady from the Black Lagoon
Mad Max: Fury Road Tom Hardy
Tag: Movies
Figuring out more Mad Max, The Matrix movies remains priority for Warner Bros.
Assassins Creed Odyssey via official website 2019
Tag: Fangrrls
The best deals on Xbox One and PS4 for the week ending March 2
Brendan Fraser Rachel Weisz The Mummy Returns
Tag: Science
Mummy parts found inside speaker at Egyptian airport, heads still missing
Avengers: Endgame Robert Downey Jr. Tony Stark

Avengers: Endgame could obliterate the record for biggest domestic opening in history

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Feb 28, 2019

The Avengers franchise doesn’t appear to be done printing money for Marvel Studios and Disney. In fact, one analyst has predicted that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes’ rematch with Thanos, aka Avengers: Endgame, is on track to have a record-breaking opening weekend. 

Entertainment research firm Exhibitor Relations Co. has predicted that the fourth film in the Avengers series is on track to garner $282 million in North American ticket sales for its opening weekend. If it reaches that number, that would eclipse the $258 million that its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, made during its opening weekend last year. 

A new report from Bloomberg quotes Exhibitor Relations’ senior analyst Jeff Bock as saying that “Infinity War left audiences with a cinematic cliffhanger,” which is a big reason why Endgame is expected to do better than Infinity War. And remember, since it’s currently the record-holder for the top domestic opening weekend earner, Infinity War didn’t do too shabbily at the box office.

However, Bock told the media outlet that “a running time that exceeded three hours” could hinder such a record-breaking opening, since longer films mean fewer showtimes per day. It should also be noted that The Mouse House has not yet signed off on the current three-hour runtime.  

“Without a runtime officially locked in, this is a rough estimate," Bock tells SYFY WIRE in an email. "But as long as Endgame clocks in similar to Infinity War, Disney’s crown jewel should see a jump similar to another highly anticipated cliffhanger, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, which saw the capper debut $44M above its predecessor.”

Bock added: “Hollywood always talks about a perfect storm leading up to this type of debut, and the week before its release is the calm before the cinematic storm, one that will only build momentum to a crescendo.”

After Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens is currently ranked second among the top domestic openers, having raked in $248 million in ticket sales during its opening weekend beginning Dec. 18. 2015.

No. 3? Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with $220 million in domestic box office receipts. 

All told, Disney is cleaning up, responsible for nine of the top 10 opening weekend films. Guess that’s what happens when you own all the entertainment. 

Avengers: Endgame assembles into theatres April 26.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Tag: marvel studios
Tag: Box Office
Tag: opening weekends
Tag: Disney

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: avengers
Chris Hemsworth Thor Avengers: Endgame
Marvel Studios grants wish of terminally-ill fan to see Avengers: Endgame (and possibly Captain Marvel) early
Josh Weiss
Jan 12, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Frozen II
Tag: Josh Gad
Avengers Infinity War Mark Ruffalo
After spoiling Infinity War, Mark Ruffalo pumped Josh Gad for Frozen 2 intel
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Box Office
Tag: Disney
The Underminer Mr. Incredible Incredibles 2
Disney surpasses $7 billion at the global box office for second time in history
Josh Weiss
Dec 10, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: avengers
Thanos armor Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame trailer snaps out Infinity War for most-viewed trailer in history
Josh Weiss
Dec 8, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0