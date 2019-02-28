Avengers: Endgame could obliterate the record for biggest domestic opening in history

The Avengers franchise doesn’t appear to be done printing money for Marvel Studios and Disney. In fact, one analyst has predicted that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes’ rematch with Thanos, aka Avengers: Endgame, is on track to have a record-breaking opening weekend.

Entertainment research firm Exhibitor Relations Co. has predicted that the fourth film in the Avengers series is on track to garner $282 million in North American ticket sales for its opening weekend. If it reaches that number, that would eclipse the $258 million that its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, made during its opening weekend last year.

A new report from Bloomberg quotes Exhibitor Relations’ senior analyst Jeff Bock as saying that “Infinity War left audiences with a cinematic cliffhanger,” which is a big reason why Endgame is expected to do better than Infinity War. And remember, since it’s currently the record-holder for the top domestic opening weekend earner, Infinity War didn’t do too shabbily at the box office.

However, Bock told the media outlet that “a running time that exceeded three hours” could hinder such a record-breaking opening, since longer films mean fewer showtimes per day. It should also be noted that The Mouse House has not yet signed off on the current three-hour runtime.

“Without a runtime officially locked in, this is a rough estimate," Bock tells SYFY WIRE in an email. "But as long as Endgame clocks in similar to Infinity War, Disney’s crown jewel should see a jump similar to another highly anticipated cliffhanger, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, which saw the capper debut $44M above its predecessor.”

Bock added: “Hollywood always talks about a perfect storm leading up to this type of debut, and the week before its release is the calm before the cinematic storm, one that will only build momentum to a crescendo.”

After Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens is currently ranked second among the top domestic openers, having raked in $248 million in ticket sales during its opening weekend beginning Dec. 18. 2015.

No. 3? Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with $220 million in domestic box office receipts.

All told, Disney is cleaning up, responsible for nine of the top 10 opening weekend films. Guess that’s what happens when you own all the entertainment.

Avengers: Endgame assembles into theatres April 26.